If there's a piece of superhero media recently that has captured the hearts of audiences all over the globe, it's Superman & Lois. Receiving astounding critical acclaim and being hailed as one of the best superhero projects of all time, Superman & Lois finds itself being reminisced on by fans after its untimely end at the hands of Warner Brothers.

There is so much to love about this wonderful show, but one of the best parts of it was the incredible characters brought forth within the story. Whether they were figures that everyone already knew or new ones on film and television, the characters of Superman & Lois were lovable and compelling all around, heroes and villains alike. However, there are a handful that not only are the best but defined the series and made it what it is today.

Your changes have been saved Superman & Lois Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Seasons 1 Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Greg Berlanti Network The CW Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Superman Directors Amy Jo Johnson Showrunner todd helbing Expand

10 Sarah Cushing

Played by Inde Navarrette

Image via The CW

A major fan favorite character that's completely original to the Superman & Lois series is none other than Sarah Cushing (Inde Navarrette). Initially introduced as a love interest for Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin), Sarah became something far more and brought a lot of great drama to the series. Not to mention, the wonderful Inde Navarrette brought an astounding performance to the character. Even in Season 4, when she only got a select few episodes, she made her mark.

Sarah served as one of the audience surrogates for the series. She was just a normal girl, looking in on this crazy and supernatural world and reacting as any typical civilian would. However, she adapted to this new world very well and became a perfect person for both of the Kent boys to go to and confide in.

9 Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho

Played by Adam Rayner

Image via The CW

When he was first introduced as Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), fans were already loving him as a villain. He served as a corrupt businessman for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) to face off with during Season 1. Later, it was eventually revealed that he was, in fact, Tal-Rho, a survivor of the destruction of Krypton and the half-brother of Clark himself.

This is still, to this day, one of the biggest twists the series has provided and connected him to the protagonist's past in a perfect way, making him feel far more compelling. Not to mention, Tal-Rho didn't just go away after his tenure as a villain. Upon defeating him, Clark locked him in a cell that took his powers away. Even though he was locked up, Tal-Rho kept being a prominent character and even served as some team-up help for Superman when he needed it.

8 Lex Luthor

Played by Michael Cudlitz

Image via The CW

First introduced in Season 3, people were waiting for quite some time to see the most iconic Superman villain of all time. When he finally got a season to himself– the final season– he showed the world exactly why this iteration of Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) deserved the spotlight and his own spot among the best live-action Superman villains. Not only was he well written, but Michael Cudlitz brought one of the best performances in the entire series.

Not only was he well written, but Michael Cudlitz brought one of the best performances in the entire series.

What made this Lex so interesting is he was, in all honesty, more of a villain to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) than Superman. On paper, some may not be happy with this, but the showrunners, writers, and directors executed his story almost perfectly. At the end of the day, Superman & Lois makes it a point to show that Clark and Lois are one, and they act as a unit, and Lex was a great way of exemplifying that.

7 Lana Lang

Played by Emmanuelle Chiriqui

Image via The CW

Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chiriqui) began the series seeming as if she would merely be a side character that knew Clark when he was younger. Soon, though, she became a central character at the heart of the series. Eventually becoming the mayor of Smallville, Lana was essential to many of the plot lines that would take place within the series and, in the end, would even go on to marry the one and only John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks).

When she was mayor, she was also one of the strongest opposing forces against Lex Luthor and his company moving into Smallville.

Lana served to bring a lot of emotional support to Clark and Lois (especially Lois) when things got tough and was quickly trusted enough to be told the secret of Superman. Her plots, like when she was cheated on by her now ex-husband (Erik Valdez), were very emotionally compelling. When she was mayor, she was also one of the strongest opposing forces against Lex Luthor and his company moving into Smallville.

6 Jonathan Kent

Played by Jordan Elsass & Michael Bishop