As the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois fast approaches, it was recently announced that Lex Luthor's daughter is set to appear in an upcoming episode. While this character has yet to have a name, she will be played by one of the show's directors, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Elizabeth Henstridge. Luthor's daughter was first mentioned back in Season 3, when the DC villain was released from prison and the only thing we know about her is that she cut contact with her father after he was arrested.

Superman & Lois' executive producer, Brent Fletcher, spoke about the recent casting to ComicBook, stating that he has worked with her before. At the moment, it's currently unknown how many episodes she will appear in, but it was confirmed that she has directed Season 4's upcoming fifth episode.

"I worked with her on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and she's unbelievable. She's an unbelievable actress and just the greatest person to work with. She is so nice and awesome at what she does. Our crew loves her, she loves our crew... we built it for her. She was the only person we ever went to with it. We tried to give everybody a swan song this year. Like, 'What if you did that?' And she said yes."

Season 3 of Superman & Lois finished airing on June 27, 2023, and ended with a cliffhanger, with the Man of Steel being whisked up to space by Luthor's monstrous creation, only to commence their final battle on the moon. Season 4 is said to be based on the "Death of Superman" storyline and Lex's actor, Michael Cudlitz, will now have a more prominent role.

Elizabeth Henstridge Is a Marvel Regular

Henstridge is an actress and director, who started her career in 2010, with steady roles both in front of and behind the camera. Most audiences will recognize her from her previous Marvel work as Agent Jemma Simmons in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., she also had roles in Ultimate Spider-Man, and Marvel Future Fight. Her most recent role was in the 2023 TV Movie, Mystery Island, as Dr. Emilia Priestly.

In addition to her acting career, Henstridge has several directorial credits under her belt, with Gotham Knights bringing her most recent project. The upcoming Superman & Lois actress has already directed two episodes for the show. The first was back in Season 2, in the episode titled "Anti-Hero." The second was Season 3's "Uncontrollable Forces."

Superman & Lois Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on October 7, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and you. can stream previous episodes of the series on Max.

