After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”

Upon Cudlitz’s debut during this season, it's been years since his character dropped out of the public eye and is re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on Superman and Lois, two people he feels have wronged him. How this plays out in the series would be very interesting to see.

Season 3 will pick up weeks after Superman defeated Ally Allston and will see Clark and Lois working happily at the Smallville Gazette, enjoying small-town life. But danger looms from a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. While Clark can move mountains for his family, with a villain as merciless as Lex, even that might not be enough. The first trailer gave us a lot to unpack in the upcoming season.

Cudlitz is best known for playing Abraham in the zombie drama The Walking Dead, wherein he also directed four episodes. His other credits include features like TNT's Southland, for which he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, also CBS' Clarice, ABC's The Kids Are Alright, and HBO's Band of Brothers miniseries. His feature film credits include Grosse Pointe Blank, A River Runs Through It, The Negotiator, and Driven. He’ll be next seen in the upcoming movie Unspoken.

Originally created to take place in the “Arrowverse” the series is developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, based on the DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The fan-favorite series cast Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as the new Jonathan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons/The Stranger, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing and more. Additionally, Chad L. Coleman will be joining the series for the upcoming season as the main villain.

Superman & Lois Season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 14 on The CW. You can check out the trailer below: