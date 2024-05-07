The Big Picture The Flash star Tom Cavanagh is set to appear in Superman & Lois' final season.

Arrowverse is a thing of the past, given that most shows in the DC Universe that made a huge chunk of The CW's lineup are no longer on the air. The universe naturally ground to a halt when The Flash ended last year, and even if another DC show was airing, there haven't been any efforts to tie Superman & Lois to the Arrowverse. Tom Cavanagh played several delightful characters in The Flash, but his work in the universe goes beyond acting. He's gone behind the camera to direct some episodes. Cavanagh was part of a panel at the FAN EXPO in Philadelphia, and he revealed that he would appear in the series finale of Superman & Lois. TV Line confirmed that he would appear in the episode titled "It Went By So Fast," which he originally wanted to direct, but ultimately, it didn't work out.

"So it was interesting about the final season of Superman & Lois, like, I like to do their finales and their premieres because you get so much more money and you're like I just want them to fight on someone land on a car and they're like 'we don't have the money', well, find it . . . And so the finale for Superman & Lois was taken up already, and so I said, ‘Well, I’m happy to not do it.' which was when Todd was like, ‘Well, maybe would you play a role?’ So that’s coming up for those of you that watch Superman & Lois, something that I’m happy to have done."

Cavanagh did not reveal which character he will play. There are several avenues the show could take in bringing him back, given his characters on The Flash. He played Harrison Wells for most of the show's run but occasionally he would embody an alter ego like Reverse Flash or Detective Sherloque. But given the fact that Superman & Lois has not established itself in the Arrowverse, he might be playing an entirely different character.

What Do We Know About 'Superman & Lois' Final Season?

Production for the third and final season of Superman & Lois wrapped late last month, but The CW has yet to announce a premiere date. The season's series regular are Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor. Recurring stars include Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang. Yvonne Chapman and Douglas Smith joined the final season as Amanda McCoy and Jimmy Olsen respectively.

