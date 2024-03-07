The Big Picture Yvonne Chapman joins Superman & Lois as Amanda McCoy, Lex Luthor's ally in the war against Clark Kent.

Amanda McCoy's mysterious past poses a significant threat to the Kents, possibly revealing Clark's secret identity.

Chapman's prior roles include Avatar: The Last Airbender & Kung Fu, reflecting the changes happening at The CW.

Yvonne Chapman is back at The CW but not as fans know her from Kung Fu's biggest villain turned good guy. Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Chapman has been cast in Superman & Lois' fourth season as Amanda McCoy. The character joins Clark Kent's (Tyler Hoechlin) biggest foe Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) in his never-ending war against the Man of Steel. McCoy is described as "intelligent, cunning, and loyal," and is Luthor’s most trusted ally in his vendetta against Clark and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

The official description states that little is known about her mysterious past, but she’s the only one in Luthor’s inner circle that he views as an equal, which makes her a massive threat to the Kents... and anyone else who stands in her way. In the comics, Amanda was a minor character but her significance was not to be underestimated. She is one of the only people to figure out Clark's identity as Superman, something that could present a huge problem to Clark and Lois in Season 4.

What Has Yvonne Chapman Been In Before?

Chapman's latest role is in Netflix's live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender where she plays Avatar Kyoshi. Netflix has renewed the show for two more seasons. Her biggest and most recognizable role, however, is as the ruthless Zhilan in CW's 2021 remake of Kung Fu. Zhilan is the first season's main antagonist, going through a redemption journey later. Chapman has been in shows like Family Law Season 3, also at The CW, The 100, The Crossing, and Street Legal.

Many changes have happened at The CW, changes that have had a ripple effect on their shows. most scripted shows were cancelled and those that survived saw changes in the cast. Production for the season started earlier this year. The 10-episode season doesn't have a release date yet.

