The CW’s Superman & Lois, led by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch as the famous Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively, recently wrapped its second season with the world-conquering Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) a.k.a. Parasite stopped before completing her mission to merge Earth with Bizarro Earth. With both Ally Allstons locked away in the Department of Defense after being separated, the heroes survived another battle relatively unscathed and are free to live their lives in peace before the next battle. Unfortunately, too much of the second season felt like a repeat of the first season with different villains leading the charge, leaving much to be desired and calling into question the series’ ability to continue telling exciting, thought-provoking stories.

Superman and Lois Season 2 follows almost the exact same formula as the first season did. In the beginning, we have two villains. One villain captures Clark’s attention — John Henry (Wolé Parks) in the first season, Bizarro Superman in the second — before being revealed to be an ally about midway through the season, paired with an episode exploring their lives on their respective Earths. The other villain captures Lois’ attention, becoming the focus of her journalistic endeavors, as we see with both Morgan Edge (Adam Raynor) and Ally Allston. Then, around midway through the season when the first villains are revealed to be allies, Clark overtakes the story with Lois’ villain, who becomes the major threat intent on destroying the world as we know it. Not only that, but both Edge and Allston’s plans were to completely change the population by having Kryptonians or the people from Bizarro Earth take over.

Image Via The CW

Lest we forget though how another member of the cast becomes wrapped up in the major villain’s plans for a spell. In the first season, long-time Smallville resident and Clark’s best friend Lana (Emmannuelle Chriqui) becomes entangled in Edge’s plans by accepting a job offer that puts her at risk, agreeing to help Superman take him down. In the second, Lois’ partner at the Smallville Gazette and best friend Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) gets involved in Ally Allston’s plans while doing her own investigation, welcomed into the inner circle by Ally herself… which almost gets her killed at the portal to the void in between the worlds. Both are great stories, but the similarities between them are undeniable.

RELATED: 'Superman & Lois': How the Cushing Family Serve as the Perfect Complement to the Kents

Meanwhile, for the children, we’ve gotten the same story told two different ways in both seasons. Everything is about Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and his growing powers, which he hopes and attempts to use to help his father save the world. We have seen practically every step of the journey for Jordan. Jordan’s powers come at the expense of his romance with Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and his desperation to reveal everything to her. While Jordan has better control over his powers in the second season, it’s all basically following the same path as his story in the first. Elsewhere, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is feeling left out, lonely, and criticized far too harshly for his obvious attempts to get even a sliver of his father’s attention. At the very least, one of the very big changes between the seasons is Jon’s story. In the first season, while he’s feeling all the same things, he’s incredibly supportive of his brother and a well-rounded individual. In the second, his jealousy takes over and Jon becomes a shell of the character he was in the series’ initial outing.

Image via The CW

Even for the supporting characters, the stories are disappointingly similar. General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), for instance, began the first season at the Department of Defense by working against Superman before coming to his senses and helping to save the day in the end. In the second, Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) has taken Sam’s place at the DoD and is, you guessed it, against Superman. He later dies, then Sam steps in to help save the day. Another example is Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). In the first season, he is dead set on defending Morgan Edge. In the second season, Lucy (Jenna Dewan) takes this role for Ally. Additionally, Kyle’s mistakes in both seasons damage his marriage to Lana and threaten his family, and therefore he spends the entire season trying to make things right. The biggest difference there is Kyle and Lana did not reconcile at the end of the second season, which is at least a refreshing change of pace.

Superman and Lois Season 2 feels lazily done when considering how similar it is to the first season, despite telling a compelling story (though arguably not as compelling as the first season’s). Noticing the similarities also brings worries about the future of the series and whether changes will be coming. There are plenty of opportunities now to change things up quite drastically.

Image Via The CW

Now, Chrissy, Lana, and Sarah are all in on the Superman secret (and the secrets, like Jordan’s powers, that were kept in relation). Lois, Sam, and Lucy have moved toward healing their very strained relationships with one another. Clark is, potentially, going to be writing at the Smallville Gazette alongside Chrissy and Lois, while Lana will continue on as Mayor of Smallville. As for the Irons duo, John Henry and Natalie (Tayler Buck) are more settled into their lives in Smallville, and John Henry is on a mission to find the man that killed the version of him on this Earth. There are so many exciting opportunities lined up for the next season, but it’s worrisome that the writers followed the exact same formula so closely for both seasons.

Things need to change to keep the show lively, exciting, and fresh. Even with an intriguing story, it’s not going to have the same impact if closely following the same layout as what has been done before. Season 2 had more potential that could have been unlocked if we had seen real changes in the storytelling and the dynamics, instead of saving those changes for the end of the season in the midst of a much bigger story to be told. The season was, let’s face it, quite predictable in too many ways, lessening real surprises like Bizarro Jon’s arrival.

Superman and Lois needs to change up its formula or the show’s future may not be certain.