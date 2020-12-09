Ahead of the premiere of Superman & Lois on Tuesday, February 23 at 9 pm PT on The CW, we are getting our first look at Tyler Hoechlin in his new Superman costume. Designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her L.A.–based Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering, the new suit definitely has the classic Superman feel but with a modern edge and is distinct enough to stand out against the movie continuity’s Superman (played by Henry Cavill) and his equally unique duds.

“I find that the new suit is representative of the show. Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it,” Hoechlin said in an official statement. “But it’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about ‘my new suit,’ because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it. I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.” Pretty inspiring.

Shannon also commented on the new suit in a statement: “We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a ‘jumping off point’ and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations. A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois.” How long until we can get into our own pair of Super-Boots?

Superman & Lois, which co-stars Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, is part of The CW’s Arrowverse network of shows and premieres on February 23 at 9 pm PT. Should be pretty super.

