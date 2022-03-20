Family is at the center of Superman & Lois, the CWverse’s take on the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) and the love of his life Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch). While they initially appeared on Supergirl, their spinoff show tackles the multiverse head-on after the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. Superman’s biggest challenge, however, isn’t about saving the world from some grand alien threat (though that does happen throughout Seasons 1 and 2). Instead, the show focuses on the Kent family, as Clark and Lois struggle to raise their two sons Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Johnathan (Jordan Elsass) in Smallville. But the Kents aren’t the only family in Smallville simply trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.

While the Kents and their superpowered Kryptonian father are caught up in alien threats and multiversal calamities, the Cushings are upstanding citizens trying to make life and community better in Smallville. In Season 1, Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) help billionaire Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) build jobs and opportunities in town — unbeknownst to them, Edge had more villainous plans for Smallville. Now, in Season 2, Lana is taking a chance at Smallville’s mayoral election. All the while, Kyle and Lana are raising two daughters, high schooler Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and her younger sister Sophie (Joselyn Picard). The Cushings and their belief in Smallville’s goodness are a great juxtaposition to the Kents and Superman’s own ideal of hope for the world. Still, they share some more subtle commonalities that make the two families the perfect complement to each other.

Before Superman fell in love with Pulitzer award-winning journalist Lois Lane, Lana Lang had been Clark Kent’s high school sweetheart. But when Clark had to leave Smallville to discover who he really was — an alien refugee from the planet Krypton — Kyle Cushing won the heart of Lana Lang back in Smallville. Of course, everything turned out alright for both of them. Clark would go on to Metropolis where he becomes a journalist at the Daily Planet and meets his fated soul mate Lois Lane, while Lana becomes a mortgage manager and Kyle finds himself a local hero in his own right as a firefighter. Clark and Lois would find themselves as parents of twin boys, and Lana and Kyle would have two daughters — first Sarah, then Sophie.

The juxtapositions here are clear. While Clark Kent is the quintessential American superhero who represents truth, justice, and the American way as Superman, Kyle Cushing is the everyday hero as a firefighter by day and the everyman as father and husband in his home life. Clark might be an awkward and clumsy guy outside his red and blue suit, but Kyle is the kind of man who enjoys working the grill in a backyard barbecue. While Lois Lane is tackling hard-hitting stories and breaking news for the Daily Planet, Lana is more so concerned with the locals of Smallville — for instance, Martha Kent had gone to her for help in remortgaging the Kent house and farm. Still, for the most part, both couples somehow make it work. It is only now in Season 2 that we find out about Kyle’s unfaithfulness and alcoholism in the past — an element that creates even more of a contrast to the Boy Scout character of Clark Kent/Superman.

The Kent and Cushing children, too, present an interesting comparison. While the Kent twins are of the same age, there are quite a number of years separating Sarah and Sophie. Naturally, at such a young age, Sophie is pushed to the sidelines for the most part — she is even absent from many episodes, but hopefully, as the show matures along with her so will her story. Instead, much of the show focuses on Sarah and her budding relationship with Jordan Kent. Sarah had attempted suicide in the past and currently seeks therapy and medication. Jordan from a very early age was diagnosed with social anxiety disorder. While his brother has been the best friend Jordan has needed, Sarah provides him with someone he could relate to. Not shockingly, Sarah and Jordan develop feelings for each other and eventually end up together. But because Jordan is the one who inherited his father’s Kryptonian powers, it’ll be interesting to see how Sarah will react when she eventually finds out. Hopefully, Jordan will follow in his father’s footsteps, as Clark found someone who accepted him for his alien qualities and all the responsibilities that comes with them.

But there is an even stronger bond between the Kents and the Cushings that might not be so obvious. Part of the Cushings’ storyline in Season 2 revolves around embracing their Latin American and Hispanic roots. As part of her quinceañera, Sarah has decided to reclaim her grandfather’s — her Abuelito’s — original surname of Cortez before he changed it to Cushing, apparently to more easily adjust and make a living in the United States. This aspect of names and migration is integral to the Superman mythology, as Kal-El has always been defined by his migrant identity as a Kryptonian refugee before the Kents adopted him and named him Clark. The Cushings’ decision to embrace the Cortez name is especially significant as Lana aspires to become Smallville’s first female mayor. Their heritage presents an interesting aspect of the family’s position in Smallville – in some ways, they are outsiders in the rural, all-American town, which is not so different from Superman’s origins and eventual integration into American life. The Cushings’ backstory parallels that of Clark’s, and their involvement in Superman & Lois adds another layer of realism that grounds Superman in a more relatable and modern setting.

Since its premiere, Superman & Lois has continuously pushed the Superman mythology into new yet familiar territory, and the show’s exploration of the Cushing family has become just as integral to the series as the Kents themselves. While much of the superhero affair is impressive for a CW show, and the high stakes of a planned alien invasion by Superman’s half-brother in Season 1 and the appearance of Bizarro from a different universe in Season 2 give fans of the comic books something to look forward to, Superman & Lois’s theme of family is the very foundation that keeps the show afloat. As much as the Kents are the stars of the show, the Cushings provide a crucial dynamic that enhances all aspects of the series.

