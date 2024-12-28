Superman & Lois was one of the best superhero television projects to this day, so when it ended earlier this year, fans were incredibly upset. It was a beautiful series that honored the legacy of Superman and kept people engaged from the show's pilot to the finale. Tyler Hoechlin quickly became revered as one of the best actors for the character, thanks to his wonderful performance.

With the new trailer for James Gunn's Superman getting the world in the spirit, some may find themselves returning to this series to keep themselves busy until July 11, 2025. Thankfully for Superman fans, Superman & Lois has 53 episodes to watch. However, its ten best episodes are incredibly memorable and emphasize everything important about the character.

Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang.

Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Seasons 1 Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Greg Berlanti Network The CW Showrunner todd helbing

9 "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events"

Season 1, Episode 11

From the very beginning, one of the best parts about Superman & Lois were the flashbacks to Clark and Lois Lane's (Elizabeth Tulloch) past together before they had Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). Season 1, Episode 11, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events" has some of the best of them in the series. Audiences get to see the day Lois tells her husband that she's pregnant and find out they were going to have twins.

If there's anything every Superman & Lois season has, it's an incredible third act and Season 1 did a perfect job of defining this for the series. In the present day, as Superman faces off with Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), things get heated between the half-brothers and the hero is taken to the Evil Fortress.

8 "Waiting for Superman"

Season 2, Episode 15

The finale of the second season of Superman & Lois brings the fate of two planets to the height of the stakes, as if they couldn't get any higher. Season 2 was all about Bizarro and the world he came from, taking the mention and idea of alternate worlds in the first season from John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and making it a full plot point.

Whether it was Superman's huge sun-induced power-up, a cameo from John Diggle (David Ramsey), Tal-Rho leaving Earth to live in Bizarro World or the major action sequence to finish it all off, the season finale of Superman & Lois' second season is very enjoyable. The sequel collection of episodes was always going to have a tough time following up the first, but they did a pretty dang good job and the final episode is a perfect example of this.

7 "Man of Steel"

Season 1, Episode 7

The heavy inclusion of John Henry Irons in the first season of Superman & Lois was one of the biggest treats to come out of the debut collection of episodes. However, for some time, he posed as another world's Lex Luthor. When Season 1, Episode 7's "Man of Steel" showed audiences the truth behind Steel's past, everyone fell in love with him.

Coming from a world destroyed by an evil Superman, his wife, Lois Lane, was murdered by the Kryptonian. This explains why he's had it out for Clark the entire season. The two finally get to duke it out and the two Kent boys need to put Jordan's new super-hearing to the test in order to locate their father and save him from Irons and his kinetic hammer.

6 "Last Sons of Krypton"

Season 1, Episode 15