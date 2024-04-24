The Big Picture Superman and Lois has wrapped its final episode, concluding the series after a regime change at Warner Bros.

The final season will feature cast cutdowns and new characters, with the first episode titled "The End & The Beginning."

Fans will have to wait for a release date for the final season, but can watch all past episodes on Max.

It’s done, Superman and Lois had finally wrapped production on its final episode, actor Elizabeth Tulloch revealed on X (formerly Twitter). The Lois Lane actor shared an image of her final call sheet, with the caption “Last Day.” Fans of the long-running series have been eagerly waiting for the fourth and final season of the show which will be shorter than previous entries and will wrap up all the storylines.

Superman and Lois created by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW and starring Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel and Tulloch as Lois, has been one of the best iterations of the characters in DC’s catalog. The final season began production at the start of the year in January and the cast has been sharing several moments behind the scenes like the reunion of the Kent family and a look at the Daily Plante among others.

The Team Behind ‘Superman and Lois’

The decision to end the series came after the regime change at Warner Bros, and the series narrowly survived an abrupt cancellation, getting a final season order with cast and episode cutdowns. The series stars Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman along with Tulloch as Lois Lane along with Michael Cudlitz, who was promoted to series regular returning as antagonist Lex Luthor. Some new faces will also appear this season as Yvonne Chapman joins the show as Amanda McCoy, an ally of Luthor whom he completely trusts. Furthermore, Douglas Smith joins the series as Jimmy Olsen, a young photographer at Daily Planet who befriends Clark. Furthermore, returning guest stars this time around are Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang.

While most details are kept under wraps, Tulloch’s previous post revealed the title of the first episode “The End & The Beginning.” It is written by showrunners Fletcher and Helbing and will be helmed by Arrow fame director Gregory Smith. With all the love and fame the characters have garnered with the show the farewell won’t be easy. Now fans surely can’t wait to see the final season and bid farewell to their favorite characters on a high note.

All seasons of Superman & Lois are available on Max, given the production delays no release date is known yet for Season 4. Meanwhile, you can check out Tulloch’s post above.