We are closer than ever to finally bidding farewell to Superman and Lois with the fourth and final season of the fan-favorite series. Developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW, the series premiered in February 2021 and instantly won fans’ and critics’ hearts around the world for presenting a different point of view on the well-known character. After the regime change at Warner Bros, the decision to end the series came as it narrowly survived an abrupt cancellation, getting a shorter final season with the cast instead. Now, the anticipation is running high for the final season.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a new set of images from the new season showing Clark and Lois surrounded by friends and family in the final season. One image sees Clark and Lois embracing in the Daily Planet office. Another sees Jonathan, Jordan, Lois, Sarah, and Lana in a deep conversation. Fans will also see a snap of Dylan Walsh’s General Sam Lane, whose role has been decreased in capacity in the shorter season. Overall, the final season looks thrilling and full of twists and turns.

‘Superman and Lois’ Will Adapt Death of Superman

It was previously confirmed that the show is adapting its "own version" of the iconic Death of Superman comic book arc from 1992-1993 by revealing Clark ultimately dies in the battle. The season premiere will continue Superman’s fight with Doomsday. Showrunner Brent Fletcher divulged that "most" of the ways they've adapted the comic book arc "deviate" from the source material. "We thought it would be impactful, emotional, surprising," he explained. Adding:

"It's important and poignant, and it turns out it's a great send-off for our hero and our family and these iconic characters that you care about. There are a lot of big surprises in it that are thrilling, but there's also big emotion."

The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, and Michael Cudlitz, as antagonist Lex Luthor. Some new faces will also appear this season, as Yvonne Chapman joins the show as Amanda McCoy, an ally of Luthor whom he completely trusts. Furthermore, Douglas Smith joins the series as Jimmy Olsen, a young photographer at Daily Planet who befriends Clark. Furthermore, returning guest stars this time around are Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Walsh as Sam Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang.

The final season of Superman & Lois begins with a two-hour premiere on Monday, October 7. You can check out the new images above and find out more about season 4 with our guide here. Catch up on Superman & Lois on Max ahead of the final season.

