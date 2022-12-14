Tuesdays are for superheroes as The CW has set premiere dates for the Season 3 return of Superman & Lois and freshman series Gotham Knights. Superman & Lois is set to air on Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Gotham Knights will follow the same day in the 9 p.m. time slot.

Superman & Lois will pick up weeks following the Season 2 finale after Superman has defeated Ally Aston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enjoy their small town life and now work together at the Smallville Gazette. Despite this idyllic reprieve, they still struggle with carrying the burden of Clark's secret. And since a superhero's work is never truly finished, a new foe in town threatens Lois, Clark, and their family. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) learns what it means to have a superhero identity while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a new purpose.

The series first debuted in 2021 and follows the Kent family -- Clark, Lois, and their sons Jordan and Jonathan -- as they settle in the quiet town of Smallville and face the struggles with finding a steady work/life/superhero balance. Season 3 sees a major cast change with Bishop's inclusion following Jordan Elsass' departure after Season 2. Additional returning cast includes Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarette, Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. Chad L. Coleman joins the show as Season 3's primary villain.

Image via The CW

Gotham Knights (not to be confused with the video game of the same name) brings viewers back to Gotham where the city is in shambles following the death of Bruce Wayne, and his adopted son is among the list of suspects involved in his murder. To clear his name, he joins up with the others accused -- all of whom are children of Batman's greatest enemies. It stars Oscar Morgan, Tyler DiChiaria, Fallon Smythe, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams, with CW alum Misha Collins of Supernatural fame starring as Harvey Dent. Batwoman alums Chad Fiveash, Natalie Abrams, and James Stoteraux serve as writers and executive producers. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is producing.

Both series receiving dates marks the final round of superhero shows returning to The CW, following The Flash's final season return this February. Though the network has seen numerous cancellations for many of their series, including their previous superhero shows, there is yet no word on whether they intend to renew either Gotham Knights or Superman & Lois for additional seasons. The network has also not set a release date for veteran series Riverdale.

Make sure to catch Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights on Tuesday, March 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, catch up with Superman & Lois Seasons 1 and 2 on HBO Max. Check out the first Gotham Knights trailer below: