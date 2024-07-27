The Big Picture Superman & Lois, the final Arrowverse series, teased the survival of Superman and revealed new footage with Lex Luthor as the big bad.

The creative team shared details about Lana Lang and John Henry Irons' storylines in the final season, hinting at possible Arrowverse cameos.

Superman & Lois stars express their gratitude to fans for their support over the years as they prepare for the series' final season premiere on October 17.

It’s not a bird or a plane – Superman & Lois have flown into the legendary Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con! The last of the remaining Arrowverse series from The CW made its Comic-Con debut with a special video presentation from its upcoming final season followed by a Q&A with the executive producers, Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing, and the titular stars of Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch.

The special video presentation features an extension from the first trailer released ahead of Comic-Con. The previous trailer heavily implied the death of Superman as Lois and the Kent twins, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin), are still reeling from the aftermath of Superman’s battle with Doomsday. The new footage includes new scenes between other residents of Smallville and the new big bad, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). Where the first trailer ended with a meteor blowing up in space, the new footage continues the scene to reveal that Superman is indeed still alive.

The special video presentation was followed by a Q&A, where the creative team behind Superman & Lois teased what to expect in the final season of the series. Executive producers Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing share more details about what we will see throughout the season, including storylines for Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks). Bitsie Tulloch reveals how Lois is handling her grief after just battling breast cancer, as well as her handling life as a single mom trying to keep her family and The Smallville Gazette afloat. Tyler Hoechlin tries to answer as much as he can without spoiling what he can about Superman’s survival and how the series will end for him and the Kent family.

Will There Be Arrowverse Cameos During the Final Season of ‘Superman & Lois’?

The big question on many fans’ minds was if there was a chance any characters from the Arrowverse would return one last time. The creative team gave fans some hope by saying it was possible. Jenna Dewan, who played Lucy Lane on Supergirl, reprised her role during the second season of Superman & Lois. John Diggle (David Ramsey) from Arrow has also popped up a couple of times throughout the series. Seeing another beloved character fly in for a quick cameo in the final season of an Arrowverse series isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

Throughout the panel, the Superman & Lois stars and executive producers shared with the Hall H their gratitude to the fans for their series. They expressed how the fans have meant so much to them over the past few years. This was the series’ first and last appearance at Comic-Con, and although it’s bittersweet to be saying goodbye, it’s clear to the Superman & Lois team how much their involvement with the series has meant to them.

The final season of Superman & Lois premieres on The CW on October 17. For more coverage from SDCC, stay tuned here at Collider through the final day of the convention this Sunday, July 28.