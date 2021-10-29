Jenna Dewan will be headed back to the Arrowverse soon. In the upcoming second season of Superman & Lois, The Hollywood Reporter reports that she is set to reprise her role as Lucy Lane.

Dewan first appeared as the sister to Lois Lane during Supergirl's first season run on CBS before it went to The CW. The Lucy Lane character is one of several roles that was left behind when Supergirl transitioned from CBS to The CW after its first season. In Supergirl, Dewan’s Lucy was introduced as a military officer and James Olsen’s ex-girlfriend. She was briefly appointed as the director of the D.E.O. after the identity of David Harewood’s Martian Manhunter was exposed. But the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover had major effects on the Arrowverse, so it is unclear what the relationship between Lucy and Lois will be like.

Image via CBS

Related: Watch 'Superman & Lois' Stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Alex Garfin Give Us a Tour of the Kent House

The official synopsis for the first season reads:

“The series finds the couple returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. There’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.”

Superman & Lois was renewed for a second season earlier this year, and features Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their Supergirl roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. The series also features Dylan Walsh as General Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons with Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, and Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent.

Keep Reading: How 'Superman and Lois' Benefitted From Jon Being Powerless

Why 'Trick 'r Treat,' 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'Halloween III' Are Must-Watch Movies This Halloween Happy happy Halloween, Halloween, Halloween. Happy happy Halloween, Silver Shamrock!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email