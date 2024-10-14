Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 4.

If the events of the catastrophic Season 4 opener of Superman & Lois taught us anything, it's that Jonathan Kent is tired of sitting on the sidelines. The closing moments of "A World Without" see the powerless Kent twin feeling completely helpless. He needs a purpose, and, in a world without Superman, the answer lies in putting an iconic "S" on his chest. With its final season focusing on the iconic "Death of Superman" storyline, it is time for the Kent twins to step up as a superhero team, especially Jonathan, who has struggled with his role in how he fits into the family. The CW series about the Family of Steel focuses on Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) as they raise twin sons, only one of whom has powers. It is a departure from the original DC Comics source material, which finds Clark training his young son in the use of his powers — all the while keeping the family secret.

After Jordan (Alexander Garfin) develops powers, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) slowly begins to feel cast aside. It makes a great case for the push and pull seen in sibling rivalries, but the writing of the show may have also painted itself into a corner. Jonathan's insecurity seems to mirror the direction of his character for the show, as the writing seems unsure of where he exactly fits. The twins have an antagonistic but relatable relationship, with Jon often presenting himself as the wise older brother. At first glance, Jonathan Kent is very much a mirror image of Clark — from his football star status to his general happy-go-lucky demeanor. Jordan, by contrast, is withdrawn and introverted, a result of his social anxiety disorder. Clark seems almost relieved when Jordan's powers manifest — as it gives him an outlet to connect with his son.

Jordan's Powers Cause a Rift Between Clark and Jonathan

The sudden change has a jarring effect on Jonathan, and he makes desperate and reckless moves to find his place, even while trying to be supportive. His need for acceptance is at odds with his role as a brother. While he is initially happy about Jordan joining the football team, it is also seen as a betrayal — another reminder of his super-powered brother pushing him out of the spotlight. Out of pure desperation, he begins taking Kryptonite-infused steroids to stand out against Jordan, and even attempts to fight him. Many of his decisions are simply reactions to Jordan's, who continually leans on Jon without receiving any of his support in return.

Jordan's powers solidify a bond between him and Clark, the shared experience of both of them having powers. It is a stark reminder of the separation that Jon feels because he can't connect with his father how he wants. Clark tries his best to bond equally with his two boys — but he is also Superman — causing Jonathan to search for a mentor in a variety of ways. He works briefly as a volunteer firefighter alongside Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez). It's a strange choice in hindsight, as Valdez and many of its supporting cast were reduced to background characters in the final season. Earlier on in the series (back when he was played by original actor Jordan Elsass), Jonathan's frustration leads him to train with John Henry/Steel (Wolé Parks), the latter of whom nearly gets him killed.

Now Jonathan Kent finds himself spinning adrift, still reeling from the trauma of losing his father, with no way to bring him back. Jordan's well-intended plan to recover Clark's heart from Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) not only failed but also inadvertently revealed the entire Kent secret to everyone in Smallvile. In the original Death of Superman storyline, Clark stopped Doomsday from leveling Metropolis at the cost of his own life. It was a sacrifice, but ultimately worth it as it stopped the monster. The Superman & Lois Season 4 opener left Superman dead, but Doomsday is still alive. With Jordan emotionally drained and dejected, the burden now falls to Jonathan to find his place in the Kent team, and the first step towards that should be turning the twins into a fighting force by giving Jonathan powers.

Jordan Training Jon Would Reconnect the Kent Brothers

The groundwork has already been laid for how this is possible in the source material thanks to the chamber shown in the Fortress of Solitude, where Clark's body is resting. The solar-powered bed is likely a nod to the Regeneration Chamber, which appeared in DC Comics lore during the 1993 "Reign of the Supermen" arc in Action Comics #687. The chamber was used by a character eventually revealed to be The Eradicator, a moniker used by Superman's brother Tal Rho (Adam Rayner) during the first season of Superman & Lois. All it would take is some Kryptonian techno-wizardry to copy a version of Jordan's powers for Jon. It might be a hard sell for Jordan, who found himself emotionally broken after rashly going up against Luthor. But a revitalized and powered-up Jonathan could serve as a needed lesson in humility for Jordan, who can train his brother in the use of his new powers. And with the Kent family secret now out of the bag, it makes more sense than ever for the brothers to drop the secret identity pretense. While Captain Anderson did co-opt the use of the Kryptonian "S" in Season 2, Jon and Jordan need to take back the symbol and restore hope and morale in Smallville. Things may look bleak, but the brothers taking down Doomsday might just be the key to bringing Clark back.

