Season 2 of Superman & Lois is still a while away, but as part of this Saturday’s DC FanDome, Warner Bros. TV shared an exclusive clip that teases the new season’s production. The video has two regular cast members, Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) giving us a tour of a house we all know too well. Created as part of the Arrowverse — a shared TV universe that connects The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Arrow — the series happens in an alternate reality in which Lois and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) had two kids and moved back to Smallville.

In the clip, Tulloch and Garfin walk around the Kent house set and reveal that the second floor doesn’t actually exist, as the scenes are filmed at a different studio. So the staircase by the entrance leads nowhere. Tulloch also leaves no stone unturned as she reveals all empty cabinets and the non-working fridge, as well as a drawer which she uses as a locker to keep some items at hand.

Garfin then goes on to reveal which is his favorite room on the set, and the duo shows that a large panel is placed outside the dining room window and it gets changed according to the time of day and weather of the scene. Tulloch then mentions which scene was her favorite to film in the living room, and Garfin proves that the piano in there works for real. He plays it whenever he has some free time during lunchtime to unwind, and the cast and crew often join in singing.

Finally, Tulloch mentions the boys’ room and porch scenes are filmed in a separate studio, which unfortunately we don’t get to see. Garfin lets slip that he hopes we’ll enjoy “the rest” of Season 2, which hasn't premiered yet, meaning that they have probably already filmed some episodes that we won’t get to see until 2022.

The CW and HBO Max will premiere Season 2 of Superman & Lois in midseason 2022, but a date is yet to be revealed. You can stream Season 1 of Superman & Lois on HBO Max now. Watch the full behind-the-scenes video below:

