With Superman & Lois swinging into full gear for an explosive and heartbreaking fourth and final season, the series introduced us to a new incarnation of Lex Luthor, played by delightfully destructive Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. First appearing at the tail-end of Season 3, Lex is out of prison and has set his sights on taking his revenge on both Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). But there's a more personal reason behind Lex's madness this time around. The villain hates Lois in particular because her article was responsible for separating him from his daughter, Elizabeth. Wait, what? Lex Luthor has a daughter? Yes, he does, and this actually isn't the first time.

Yes, Lex Luthor Actually Had a Daughter in the Comics

Though Elizabeth Luthor — the older version of whom is played by Elizabeth Henstridge of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame (and who also directed a few episodes of Superman & Lois previously) — is an original creation for the CW series, the idea that Lex Luthor has a daughter isn't too far-fetched. Actually, there's direct DC Comics precedent for it. During the Post-Crisis era of DC history (the same era that Superman & Lois pulls much of its material from, including The Death of Superman), Lex had a daughter with his one-time-wife, Contessa Erica Del Portenza. The character first appeared in Superman: The Man of Steel #1 in 1995, only to be killed by her ex-husband years later during his campaign for the presidency (seen in 2001's President Luthor Secret Files and Origins #1).

But before that, Lex had the Contessa drugged following the birth of their daughter, whom he named Lena after his sister, in order to keep her from being a rival for his affections. Yeah, it's messed up. For some time, the Contessa was in a medically induced coma until she eventually escaped. As for Lena, her story might be even more tragic. First appearing as an infant in Superman #131 (Vol. 2) circa 1998, Lena immediately gets caught in the middle of a tug-of-war between her parents, who both attempt to steal her from the other over time. Eventually, Superman steps in, saves Lena, and returns her to her father (Superman Forever #1). It's here that Lex admits that Lena is the only thing he cares about in the world, and the Man of Steel urges him to become a good father for her sake. Sadly, things get a bit more complicated when Lena is abducted by the futuristic Brainiac 13. Well, not abducted exactly, but rather offered up by Lex himself.

You see, present-day Brainiac had put his mind into Lena's infant body, and Brainiac 13 wanted to take Brainiac for himself. Offering him Metropolis, and all the future tech he left behind, he makes a deal with Lex in exchange for Lena. When Superman confronts Luthor about this in Action Comics #763, he tells the Man of Steel that, "I have my city, my kingdom on the edge of tomorrow. As for my princess...I can always make another." Eventually, Lena returns to Metropolis, having been aged upward by Brainiac 13, and acts as the villain's servant, haunting her father. In Superman: The Man of Steel #117, Lena makes the hard choice to betray her master for the sake of the father who gave her up, and with Brainiac 13's eventual defeat, she returns to her infant stage, with Superman returning her to Lex once more, offering him a second chance with her.

'Superman & Lois' Is Known for Sparking New Life Into the Superman Mythos

It's kinda tragic that Lena was written out of continuity for decades after the fact. It's only relatively recently that the character returned in 2023's Superman #7 (Vol. 6), now a teenager with attitude. Since then, Lena has become a more active part in Lex's life in the comics, just as Jon Kent aka Superboy is now a firm part of DC's current continuity as well. It doesn't come as a surprise then that the show would do something similar by bringing Lex's long-forgotten daughter back into the story, especially since it appears the two are very estranged.

Of course, this change in the comic could partially be a reflection on what Superman & Lois has succeeded in doing by exploring the next stage of Superman's life: parenthood. The show has made plenty of changes to the source material in four seasons. It gave Kal-El a half-brother, Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a daughter, and Superman and Lois twin boys instead of just a single son with powers. But each of these changes actually makes our heroes better and allows us to see a different side of these DC icons than we ever have before, including Lex Luthor.

Superman & Lois is currently airing its fourth and final season on The CW.

