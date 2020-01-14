‘Superman & Lois’ Reboot Ordered at the CW as a New Arrowverse Chapter Begins

The CW is moving its Superman & Lois reboot out of development and is officially giving it a series order. The network’s extremely popular Arrowverse franchise — includes The Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman — is poised to start fresh once the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover sets new story arcs in motion on each show. As such, the Superman & Lois reboot will not only bring the very iconic hero of Superman back to TV screens everywhere but will also help usher in the new Arrowverse direction.

According to Variety, the CW has officially ordered the Superman & Lois reboot to series, moving it out of the development stage it was in as far back as October 2019. This series order means Superman & Lois will shoot a pilot in the spring and get it ready to show at the network’s upfront presentation which is set to happen sometime in May. Currently, Superman & Lois is still in the script stage.

The rebooted series will see the return of Hoechlin as Superman and Tulloch as Lois Lane, “the world’s most famous supe hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” Hoechlin first appeared as Superman on Supergirl before reprising his character on Crisis. This will technically be Tulloch’s second appearance as Lois following her debut as the intrepid journalist during the Crisis crossover.

Back in October, Hoechlin seemed to make a semi-vague post about his and Tulloch’s work on the Superman & Lois reboot on Instagram. In the photo slideshow post, Hoechlin shared photos of he and Tulloch on set and in costume while name-checking Greg Berlanti, one of the show’s executive producers and the key Arrowverse overseer. In a lengthy caption, Hoechlin expressed his excitement about getting to work with Tulloch, Berlanti, and the CW team and gave a shoutout to arguably the most iconic Superman and Lois duo, the late Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder.

