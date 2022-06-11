There’s a lot going on for the Kent family on The CW’s Superman and Lois Season 2. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is facing his most powerful foe yet — Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) a.k.a. Parasite — who nearly ends his life in Season 2, Episode 13, draining his life force until his heart stops. Thankfully, Natalie (Tayler Buck) shows up in her incredible, self-made supersuit before it’s too late, and she uses her suit’s power to restart Clark’s heart. Meanwhile, other versions of our beloved characters, like Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), have been making their way over from the bizarro world to merge with their other selves, creating a great deal of chaos in Smallville, which is only going to increase as the series builds to the finale. However, while the overarching story this season has been nothing short of fantastic, there’s been one major issue with the season that has really put a damper on things: What the series is doing with Jonathan Kent (Jordan Elsass).

In the first season, Jon really surprised viewers. Despite his macho bravado and life as a sports star in Metropolis, he quickly proved himself to be a well-rounded, thoughtful, and kindhearted individual. While he didn’t particularly like the fact that they were moved to Smallville on a permanent basis, he put aside his own feelings to allow for everyone to get adjusted — namely, his twin brother Jordan (Alexander Garfin), who had just discovered he had powers like their father. The one thing Jordan cared about more than himself was his brother (arguably his family as a whole), so he attempted to help make Smallville work for everyone. Sure, he had his moments where he’d lash out because of everything he had given up, but he still went about everything in a surprisingly mature way for a 15-year-old boy. Jon puts himself at risk for his family. For example, in Season 1, Episode 6, Jordan is losing his temper and throws a punch at one of their football teammates, but Jon intercepts it and his wrist is broken. This subsequently ruins Jon’s chance to play football, which is the only thing he had for himself after their move.

One of the series’ strongest aspects in the first season is having Jon, who by every account is a mini version of Clark, relate more to his mother Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) over their shared lack of Kryptonian powers. They came to an understanding over the toll it takes to watch their family members fight against those who wish them harm because of their powers and put themselves in danger to save the world. But, the series never showed Jon to be powerless. Despite not having super strength, he helped Jordan to control his powers and emotions, and like with breaking his wrist, he put himself in danger sometimes to do so. Jon actually saved the day by using the hammer made by John Henry (Wolé Parks) with a broken wrist, even though the hammer should have been unwieldable. The writers depicted Jon as someone strong, all-around, regardless of whether he’d have alien powers in the future. Unfortunately, they now seem to have forgotten that.

In the second season, which will wrap up on June 28, it feels like a flip has been switched and Jon is a completely different person. From the very beginning, Jon’s feelings toward his brother and being in Smallville have changed. He has made a variety of frustrating decisions, due in part to his personality shift. The most notable is Jon’s decision to take the fall for his new girlfriend and her X-Kryptonite inhaler/drug trade, leaving his entire future on the verge of crumbling. Aside from this, Jon has been incredibly bitter and hostile toward Jordan this season because of his burgeoning powers. Some jealousy is understandable, and Jon even felt that at times throughout the first season, but it has seemed to overtake every other aspect of the character in Season 2. He even begins to use an X-Kryptonite inhaler himself, partially the reason he ends up expelled from school, so he can feel the rush of having powers and being the top player on the football team. Once he takes the fall for Candice (Samantha Di Francesco), and is expelled from school, he's later given some sort of relief to finish the school year online. While teenagers are certainly allowed to make dumb decisions, as they so often do in real life, this has been unbearable to watch and doesn’t feel like the Jon Kent we came to love over the first 15 episodes.

In Season 1, Jon is mature, empathetic, and a great depiction of how Clark and Lois have succeeded as parents. He feels like a combination of the best parts of both characters, which is truly a tribute to how well each of these characters was written from the start of the series. In Season 2, that’s all fallen away to heighten the rivalry between Jon and Jordan and lean into the teen drama aspect of things. Considering that Jon felt more like an adult in the first season, it felt like a giant step backward for the character to suddenly start acting like a reckless teenager. It did him a major disservice, as he offered so much more to the show in the first season than he does now. Jon was a fan-favorite character before, for good reason. But, this season has made him forgettable and every story he has is difficult to watch. His only personality traits now are jealousy and feeling like a failure, and it’s tiresome. Jon used to be so full of life, ready to take on the challenges that come from being Superman’s son and having a brother with powers, and by no means has he gone through enough to justify his current outlook.

Bizarro Jon-El is definitely the Jon worth remembering from Season 2. With only two episodes left, it’s hard to believe that will change.

Superman and Lois continues Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.