One of the brightest and strongest aspects of The CW’s Superman and Lois in the first season was Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tulloch as the famous Lois Lane, the world’s greatest journalist and exceptional romantic partner to Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin). Many were worried about how the show would handle her, despite her being the co-titular character, in comparison to Superman, but those worries were assuaged by a great deal of effort and interesting stories for Lois. For example, her initial pursuit of Morgan Edge (Adam Raynor), who turned out to be Clark’s long-lost half-brother, brought such depth to the story before it became singularly about his battle against Clark to conquer the world. While Lois remained a highlight of the series in the recently-ended Season 2, the pre-show concerns about how Lois would be involved in the story next to Superman were reaffirmed by the way she was treated and written throughout the season.

Lois felt like a prop in everyone else’s stories for far too much of the second season, which is a vast disappointment. At the beginning, it seemed like everything was on the right path. Lois began another investigation into Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) upon her reintroduction into the public eye. But, soon thereafter, Ally’s tie to Lois and her sister, Lucy (Jenna Dewan), is used to cause conflict with Lois at work. Most of her time on-screen, particularly in the latter half of the season, has her watching everyone else and pitching into their journeys without having much of one herself. This is primarily true with her sister Lucy, as Lois stops practically everything else in her life to try to “save” Lucy from Ally’s control. Despite Lucy only being a guest star, we see Lois trying to understand Lucy’s point of view and deal with Lucy’s rash and erratic actions in service of Ally. Lois is allowed very little reaction to her sister and what her sister is doing, which is causing harm to those Lois loves. Even their father, Sam (Dylan Walsh), focuses most of his attention on Lucy and how he failed his daughters — rather than, say, how his daughters feel about his failure to properly step up after their mother left.

This extends later in the season to Clark, Jon (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alexander Garfin), as Lois becomes a player in their stories, instead of getting strong stories centered around her. Lois offers support, but receives very little in return. When Clark is missing for a month, during his day or so on the Bizarro Earth, Lois steps up and tries to act like everything is fine. She puts everyone else first — which, yes, makes her a great mother, friend, and partner, but doesn’t do enough for her as a character of her own. Even with Bizarro Lois, we see very little of her as a character of her own. The focus is on Lois as Superman’s wife and Jonathan’s mother, as she grieves for her husband and tries to reach out to her son before he’s fully turned into a monster by Ally and her mission to merge.

Another example is the aftermath of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) learning Clark’s big secret. In the following episode, Lana is angry and hurt that this had been kept from her for so long; however, the twist is that Lana isn’t feeling that nearly as much for Clark as she is for Lois. She’s hurt that Lois purposely sought out a relationship with her upon the move to Smallville, despite knowing the cost of the secret and the lies that came with it. It’s an understandable reaction, but one that isn’t done justice by the writers. Lana and Clark eventually make up, but this divide between Lois and Lana is seemingly forgotten after barely being explored. The same thing happens with Ally and Lucy reappearing and publicly taking down Lois for her story on Ally a few years prior, putting the Smallville Gazette in a compromising position. But, shortly thereafter, that too is forgotten.

In general, not enough focus is put on how Lois is feeling, on her career, or on what she brings to the world as the famous and well-known Lois Lane. One thing that was sorely lacking from this season is Lois as the world’s greatest reporter. The series made great strides in Lois’ career during the first season, even by having her quit working at the Daily Planet to join the team at the tiny Smallville Gazette alongside Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik). When the first season ended, Lois and Chrissy decided to become partners and run the Gazette together, and there was very little of that during the second season.

Following Ally and Lucy’s takedown, Lois and Chrissy fight more often than not because Lois is repeatedly keeping things from Chrissy and making it impossible for the two to truly work together as a team. There are times when they’re on the same page, but the rift between them is pushed much further than it should have been. It isolates Lois from what she does best — being a journalist and telling the world the truth — and the show suffers because of it. Instead, we see Chrissy doing things that Lois should be doing, like telling the world about Ally’s attack (and I say this as somebody who absolutely loves Chrissy). Watching Lois use her superpowers is just as important as watching Clark use his, and the show would do well to remember this in the future.

It’s absolutely unacceptable how little Lois was involved, other than in her personal relationships, with stopping the villain and reaching out to the world. There seems to be great potential for this to improve in the next season (should the writers realize how they wronged Lois and try to make that right). In the Season 2 finale, Lois finally reveals that Clark is Superman to Chrissy, bringing Chrissy in on the biggest secret in her life and opening up the door for a fantastic partnership to follow. They’re on equal footing now, so the Smallville Gazette can truly become a news organization to watch in the world. But, one question remains: Will they ever address how Lucy completely destroyed Lois’ credibility as a journalist? Or, will they continue pretending it never happened?

Overall, the third season, which will be coming to The CW in 2023, needs to do better by Lois Lane. The potential is there, so hopefully they won’t waste it.

