Tyler Hoechlin's Superman will be getting a new suit in the upcoming second season of The CW's Superman & Lois. Amy Jo Johnson recently posted a photo of herself with Hoechlin in his updated Superman suit, while also confirming that she will direct an upcoming episode.

The photo features Hoechlin and Johnson standing outside, and gives a full view of the suit. One of the biggest changes to the suit is Superman's boots. The boots now have a V-shaped top, similar to the boots the Man of Steel wears in comic books and animation. In her post, Johnson wrote "Last day of directing episode 206 of (Superman & Lois) !! This has been absolutely the most thrilling experience of my career. (Tyler Hoechlin) & (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the entire cast were a dream to work with. Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy really wrote a doozy for ya!! I loved every second! On to the edit and a nap! Season 2 premieres January 11th! #grateful #supermanandlois"

Johnson's is also an actress well-known for playing Kimberly Hart in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers which ran on Fox from 1993-1995. She also reprised the role in 1995's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (directed by Bryan Spicer) and 1997's Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (directed by David Winning and Shuki Levy). From 1998-2000 she played Julie Emrick in The WB's Felicity (starring Keri Russell). She also played Julie Emrick in Flashpoint, which ran from 2008-2012. Her previous directing work includes 2017's The Space Between (starring herself, Jayne Eastwood, and Michael Ironside) and 2019's Tammy's Always Dying (starring Felicity Huffman and Anastasia Phillips).

A few details have been released to give fans an idea of what to expect from the show's second season. Ian Bohen will appear as Lt. Mitch Anderson, described as the "new sheriff in town" at the DOD. Bohen previously worked with Hoechlin in MTV's Teen Wolf. Djouliet Amara will play a student at Smallville High and is described as having a past "riddled with secrets." Jenna Dewan will also reprise her role as Lucy Lane, the sister of Lois Lane (played by Tulloch). Dewan previously played the role in the first season of Supergirl.

The second season of Superman & Lois is set to premiere on Tuesday, January 11 on The CW. Fans can also stream the show's first season on both The CW app and HBO Max.

