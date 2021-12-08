Superman/Clark Kent (played by Tyler Hoechlin) will continue trying to balance his responsibilities to both his family and the world when Superman & Lois returns for its second season. A new trailer has been released for the season, giving fans a hint at what they can expect.

The trailer hints at a strain in Clark and Lois Lane's (played by Elizabeth Tulloch) marriage, possibly due to the arrival of Natalie Irons (played by Tayler Buck) at the end of the first season. Last season, it was revealed that Natalie was Lois' daughter on a parallel earth. Natalie was also what the Arrowverse's version of Clark and Lois were going to name their daughter, before Lois suffered a miscarriage. Natalie is also the daughter of John Henry Irons (played by Wole Parks).

After traveling to this Earth to kill Superman, Irons is now working with the Man of Steel. The trailer also shows Superman being confronted by Lieutenant Mitch Anderson (played by Ian Bohen), over Superman giving his allegiance to the world instead of America. The trailer also shows a worried Clark struggling with controlling his powers. Clark and Lois also continue the struggles of raising their two teenage sons: Jonathan (played by Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (played by Alex Garfin).

As the season premiere gets closer, other details have been revealed about the upcoming season. Djouliet Amara will be joining the cast as a new student to Smallville High. The character is described as having a past that is "riddled with secrets." Amara previously appeared in Riverdale and The Porter. Jenna Dewan will also reprise her role as Lois Lane's sister Lucy. Dewan previously played the character in the first season of fellow Arrowverse series Supergirl (starring Melissa Benoist).

The second season of Superman & Lois is set to debut on Tuesday, January 11 on The CW. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the season's trailer online.

