The Kent family has never experienced anything quite like the shocking revelation during the third season of Superman and Lois. A storyline from the series followed Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they believed they were expecting yet another baby. A visit to the hospital revealed to the couple that, not only was Lois not expecting a baby, but that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth Tulloch spoke about the process she went through to research about her character's condition:

(Joanna Kerns) set me up with women who were either inflammatory breast cancer survivors or similarly very aggressive late-term breast cancer survivors, and that was amazing. I think I ended up speaking to or interviewing or whatever you want to call it 10 or 11 different women. (The people Tulloch talked to said)...Don't forget to do your mammograms or ultrasounds if you have dense breast tissue, and to do them younger and younger, because younger and younger women are getting diagnosed with this.

Lois' diagnosis proved to be a major punch in the gut for the Kent family, since this iteration on the Man of Steel is all about his family life before focusing on his heroic adventures. During the course of the upcoming episodes, Tulloch mentioned that Lois will not let herself be too affected by her disease, as the character will continue to fearlessly face villains and won't stop chasing her goals. The actress also believes that it is important to create awareness regarding breast cancer, considering how real the upcoming storyline will be, compared to what usually comes out of a comic book television show.

In the new season of Superman and Lois, the titular couple is meant to be seen as human as possible, with the spotlight shining on their jobs and their marriage. While the charming domestic life of the world's most famous superhero sounds like a wholesome idea, trouble is always around the corner, and the family must hope Superman can be fast and strong enough to save everybody. Tragically, Lois is now in danger not only because she is right at the crossroads of the action, but now also because she is suffering due to a very serious disease.

The Man of Steel's Nemesis is On His Way to Metropolis

It was recently revealed that Michael Cudlitz, famous for his role in The Walking Dead, had been cast in the series as the new incarnation of Lex Luthor. Whenever there's a Superman flying through the sky, you can always count on a version of Luthor lurking in the shadows. In the DC Extended Universe, Jesse Eisenberg played the role, threatening every important person in Clark's (Henry Cavill) life, so that he would kill Batman (Ben Affleck) for him. It remains to be seen just how far Cudlitz's version of the villain will go, as the season continues to drop episodes weekly on The CW.

You can check out the trailer for the third season of Superman and Lois below: