Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 3.On The CW’s Superman & Lois Season 3, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) have had a rough go of it. Between Lois’ fight with cancer, which she has thankfully survived — though not without a cost — and the antics of Bruno (Chad L. Coleman) and Peia Mannheim (Daya Vaidya), the couple has been tested on a level they were never prepared for. Meanwhile, Jon (Michael Bishop) has started a new job at Smallville’s fire station under Kyle (Erik Valdez), who has now been brought into the Kents’ Superman secret, complicating his blossoming romance with Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik). Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) struggles with her duties as Mayor and Mom, especially as Sarah (Inde Navarrette) makes a series of bad choices that leave her with a criminal record after narrowly avoiding death thanks to some superhero intervention from ex-boyfriend Jordan (Alex Garfin). However, saving Sarah creates a slew of new problems for Jordan, as his relationship with Sarah has been strained since their breakup and someone else now knows there’s another hero in Smallville, threatening to expose Jordan to the world. Just as things seemed like they couldn’t get worse, they, of course, do.

The Penultimate Episode Perfectly Sets Up the ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 3 Finale



In the penultimate episode of the season, with the threat of the Mannheims behind them, a new threat rises as Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) is released from prison after nearly two decades. After learning how the Mannheims framed him, Lois writes a story that exonerates Lex of the crimes he was convicted of — though, as we know, there are many other crimes that Lex should be behind bars for. He shows up at their home in Smallville with threats, promising Lois will regret it if she does not retire from journalism. However, Lex is not the Kents' only problem.

After weeks of recklessness, Jordan’s secret is on the verge of being discovered, as one of Lois’ colleagues from the Daily Planet tees up a story about the new person with powers in Smallville. So, they take his costume and tell him to lie low but when a tornado strikes town, he does the opposite. He helps his father stop it, saving Smallville, before he lands in front of a group of adoring and thankful civilians that take selfies and videos of him in costume. He does it on purpose because he likes the attention, which Clark and Lois are furious about, but the cat is out of the bag. Oh, and Lex finds Bruno Mannheim’s science experiment — a zombified Bizarro Superman — eating rats in the collapsed, underground lab. What else could go wrong in this life-altering finale? Let’s break it down.

32 Days Later, on ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 3's Finale



With Lex Luthor seemingly having vanished without a trace after confronting Lois, everyone starts to move on with their lives. Smallville prepares for the incoming meteor shower. Lois, feeling more at ease with her body after her mastectomy, tells Clark she is ready to be intimate again, so the two take off to Italy for a romantic rendezvous. Jon is doing well at the fire station, while Jordan has been banned from heroics after his little stunt, which has left him fuming for the last few weeks. When Clark and Lois return home from their getaway, which has clearly gone well and rekindled the spark between them, they tell the boys they are all going to go on a family trip. Their peace is interrupted when Judge Reagan (Karen Holness) is found murdered near the Daily Planet, which Lois instantly recognizes as Lex’s doing as he begins his revenge against those responsible for his imprisonment.

After this, Lois and Clark try to put Lex on the back burner and go to dinner with their boys later that evening to continue planning their family trip. They present Jordan with the opportunity to use his powers to fly to Italy to save money on flights, which brings up an exhausting fight about why Jordan can’t use his powers to save others’ lives. Clark, once again, tells Jordan that the issue is why he’s using his powers, not what he’s using them for, as Jordan is too concerned with the attention it brings him. When Sarah comes to their table to ask if they need anything else, Jordan is incredibly rude, showing that their dynamic has not become any easier in the weeks we missed. Jon and Lois then leave, while Clark gives Jordan a much-needed talking-to about how he’s been treating Sarah and how he’s been mean to her for breaking up with him. He encourages Jordan to talk to Sarah — which he does, finally apologizing for his inappropriate and rude behavior. While the two still maintain it’s best if they don’t try to be friends right now, the ice begins to thaw between them.

What Happens to Smallville’s Other Residents?



John Henry (Wolé Parks) finally asks Lana on a date, and she gleefully accepts. However, Sam (Dylan Walsh) shows up with an offer that complicates matters. He says that the Department of Defense would like more of John Henry’s tech, on a more official basis, but that will require him to set up shop in Metropolis and leave his life in Smallville behind. Natalie (Taylor Buck) is excited about this development for two reasons: She can enroll at the Department’s Academy where Matteo (Spence Moore II) is currently attending, and the Irons can finally start their company, Steelworks. On his date with Lana, he tells her about the news, but it doesn’t seem to pose any problem regarding their blossoming romance. Lana wonders what it would be like to live in Metropolis, but it’s hard to tell if she has any real interest in moving there. She then changes the subject and asks if her security system was really broken when John Henry asked her out. He admits it was a ruse, and the two go back to his place for a hot time together.

Elsewhere, after an ill-timed spinach omelet, Chrissy tells Kyle that she’s pregnant. Though it’s very soon in their relationship, both are excited and feel very positive about the baby and their future together. Instantly, though, both are worried about how to tell Lana, Sarah, and Sophie (Joselyn Picard). When Kyle gathers them all at home, he tells them the news while trying to be as understanding and empathetic as possible. It's a nice shade on Kyle and a true showing of how much he’s grown since the series began. All three take the news surprisingly well, thrilled for him and this new chapter in his life. Later, as the town gathers for the meteor shower, Kyle proposes to Chrissy, who accepts instantly — though Lana, who shows up with John Henry, is taken aback by this turn of events. Meanwhile, Sam has a new girlfriend, Gretchen (Rebecca Staab), who he met online. He feels serious enough about her to introduce her to his grandchildren. But, things are obviously too good to be true, which is confirmed when Gretchen tases Sam and is revealed to be working with Lex. When Gretchen shows up at Lex’s lair, she delivers the device that Sam (and Clark’s loved ones) use when they need Superman’s help, the ELT, which is all part of Lex’s plan to kill the Man of Steel and leave Lois undefended.

Lex’s Monstrous Plan Is Revealed



Flashing back 33 days to Lex’s discovery of Bizarro Superman, we see a plan form in Lex’s mind. After Bizarro attacks his right-hand man, Lex kills him using X-Kryptonite — but, because of what Mannheim did to him, Bizarro doesn’t actually die. Lex continues killing him, witnessing the growth inside of Bizarro each time he dies. When he manages to chain Bizarro up, he actually convinces Bizarro to go along with his plan to continue killing him until he is invulnerable and too big of a threat to ever be stopped. So, it continues, dozens of times, until the present day. After Sam’s kidnapping, Superman hears Lex arriving at his home in Smallville, where Lex maintains that Lois knew he was innocent and did nothing. Lex pulls out Sam’s ELT and calls Bizarro to the scene — only, he is no longer the man he once was. He has become a monster. He has become Doomsday.

Superman and Doomsday fight, and it’s instantly clear that Superman has no idea what he’s up against. Lex tells Doomsday to bring him Superman’s heart when he is finished, making it clear that Lex is the one in charge (somehow, despite having no extraordinary strength to manage a monster like this). When Superman breaks his rule and kills Doomsday, impaling him, he thinks it’s over. Then, he witnesses firsthand how this monster can’t die. The two continue to fight, but Superman is losing. Doomsday gets the upper hand, beating Superman until Jordan — back in Smallville with his family, but not getting involved as Clark pleaded (in not so many words) right before the fight — cannot hear his father breathing. Doomsday takes Superman’s body and begins to fly into space. Lois speaks Clark’s name, which travels to him as, through flashbacks, we see what Clark is fighting for. In space, Superman regains his strength and attacks Doomsday, sending his enemy hurtling toward the moon. In this new location, the fight continues, with each of them about to unleash attacks on their enemy… and the episode fades to black.

Superman & Lois has been renewed for a fourth season, though with a major caveat. A release date for Season 4 has yet to be announced.