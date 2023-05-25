The CW series Superman & Lois has aired its ninth episode in its third season. In an episode that continues to lean on the emotional foundations laid for its characters in this season, the episode also offered up more action than any other episodes in the season. While Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) have had to confront the Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman) styled threat all season, albeit differently, it would seem that in the upcoming episode, Kent's conflict resolution skills might be needed closer to home.

The show's next episode is titled Collision Course and ahead of its release, The CW have released a promo for it. Central to the story is the Kent household and as the episode's title suggest, there is a bit of familial tension. Both Clark and Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) are having to come to terms with Jordan (Alex Griffin)and Johnathan's (Michael Bishop) choices to spend a bulk of their time away from family. The most tense moments in the promo, however, are between Clark and his son, Jordan. "You lied to my face," Clark exclaims to his son, who simply replies, "Does it matter? I just saved two people's lives." It would be interesting to see how the latest Kent family rift is mended, but as Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) says to Lois in the promo, "Just be glad they don't hate you" might be enough hope to build on.

The tensions of this upcoming episode seem to paint a picture of the tensions that existed in the Kent-Lane family for what was a rocky second season. While Clark and Lois have continually shared what can be described as unbelievable love, the same could not be said for the larger family. It would, however, take Lois being diagnosed with cancer to bring everyone back into a loving embrace. Hopefully, the strength of familial bonds would see the Kent household wade the waters in the next episode.

Image via The CW

RELATED: What ‘Superman & Lois’ Gets Right That ‘Gotham Knights’ Doesn’t

Superman & Lois Season 4?

The future of Superman & Lois at the CW remains up in the air at the moment. Given the nature of cancellations and renewals on the network at the moment, fans certainly are on the edge. The renewal of shows like All American for a sixth season and Walker for a fourth gives reasons to be optimistic. However, in the same vein, the cancellation of The Winchesters and Walker: Independence by the network after a season each would serve to keep hopes in check until an official decision is made.

Superman & Lois airs new episodes Tuesdays on The CW. Watch the promo below: