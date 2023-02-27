Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will be working together as reporters again, and the family will face a new foe in the third season of Superman & Lois. A new synopsis for the season premiere has been released via ComicBook.com. The episode was written by Todd Helbing, who co-developed the series with Greg Berlanti, and Brent Fletcher. It was directed by Tom Cavanagh, who many DC Comics fans know as both the Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne and Harrison Wells in The CW's The Flash.

The Season 2 of Superman & Lois concluded with the Man of Steel stopping the villain Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) from merging two worlds together. Clark also decided to create a new Fortress of Solitude that would be available for the entire Kent family. Sarah Cortez (Inde Navarrette) also learned the truth about Jordan's (Alex Garfin) Kryptonian powers, as well as her mother Lana Lang-Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) already knowing the truth about the Kent family and trying to keep it from her. Lois also revealed the truth about Clark's secret identity to Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik) her co-worker at the Smallville Gazette. The synopsis can be read below:

"Season three of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough. Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves pulled in opposite directions. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emannuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict working with his grandson, Jordan. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

Although Clark Kent is shown as a journalist in the comic books and most adaptations, Superman & Lois has shown him working on the farm and helping coach his sons' football team since he was fired from the Daily Planet in the pilot. Lois later quit working for the Daily Planet due to the paper's ownership by Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) and went to join the Smallville Gazette. While Superman now works alongside John Henry Irons, the character was originally introduced as a villain in the beginning of the first season. It was later revealed that John and Natalie came from a parallel world where an evil version of Superman had taken over. The evil Man of Steel also murdered Irons' wife: Lois Lane. During the first season, Clark and Lois learned that the John Henry Irons from their world had died years ago.

What to Expect From Season 3 of 'Superman & Lois'

Season 3 will also see General Lane returning to his old job after retiring at the end of Season One. During the second season, Lane was replaced by Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) who Superman struggled to work with. Anderson later joined Ally Allston in her quest to merge the two worlds. While General Lane was in retirement, he worked with Jordan to help him learn how to control his powers so he could later fight alongside his father.

The Man of Steel will go up against two enemies from the comic books this season. One of them will be Bruno Manheim (Chad L. Coleman). In the comic books, Manheim is the head of the organized crime syndicate known as Intergang. Superman's archenemy Lex Luthor will also be introduced this season, played by Michael Cudlitz. In the Arrowverse, Lex Luthor was played by Jon Cryer. Hoechlin's Superman and Cryer's Luthor even interacted with each other during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. However, the second season of Superman & Lois revealed that the series is set outside of the Arrowverse, in a world where Superman is the only superhero.

The third season of Superman & Lois will premiere on The CW on March 14. A trailer for the season can be watched below: