It's hard to believe that Superman & Lois' upcoming fourth season will also be its last on the CW. Fans have grown to love Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent and Superman, and his chemistry with Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane is undeniable. But the Kent family has been through a lot over the years — and no trial was greater than what we saw in Season 3. The third season of this premiere superhero drama gave us metahuman assassins, created deeply thoughtful character arcs, and teased an intense final season that will no doubt leave us wanting more. As this live-action version of the Man of Steel comes to a close, let's look back on Superman & Lois' third season to remember where we left off.

'Superman & Lois' Took a Dark Turn at the End of Season 3

Season 3 was full of some powerful twists. As Superman and Lois fight to expose the criminal operations of Metropolis' most notorious gang leader, Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman), the Man of Steel constantly finds himself squaring off against a sound-based assassin. This assassin — who DC Comics fans will recognize as an adaptation of Onomatopoeia — was responsible for the deaths of various individuals with deep ties to Mannheim's Intergang operation, including the Prime Earth's version of John Henry Irons/Steel (Wolé Parks) and Smallville's former Mayor George Dean (Eric Keenleyside), who was murdered right in front of Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui). In an effort to keep his operation under wraps, Mannheim continues to send super-powered individuals after Superman as a distraction, including Henry Miller aka the Atom Man (Paul Lazenby), who didn't have powers of his own until Mannheim provided them from a unique source: the Bizarro Superman's blood.

But super-powered foils don't keep Superman distracted for long. Eventually, Clark and Lois are able to uncover some unprecedented truths about Mannheim, including that he was hiding his wife, Peia Mannheim (Daya Vaidya), and her distinct sound-based abilities from the world. Peia and Lois had befriended one another during their cancer treatments (more on that in a moment), but the cat flew out of the bag when it was discovered that Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) had been dating Mannheim's son, Matteo (Spence Moore II). The fallout of Mannheim's battle with Steel ultimately exposes Mannheim to the Department of Defense (D.O.D.), leading to Peia's brief incarceration. While she escapes captivity briefly, with the help of her husband and son, she soon dies in Superman's arms as a complication of her own cancer diagnosis made worse by her abilities. As Superman returns Peia to her family, Mannheim decides to finally cooperate with the D.O.D. to keep Matteo out of prison.

Things only get more complicated though, as Mannheim's confession of a previous murder unravels an investigation that Lois had conducted nearly two decades earlier. As a result, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) is set free, blaming Lois primarily for his previous arrest, which was based largely on evidence she presented in a Daily Planet article. Deciding that the Kent family needs to be dealt with, Lex makes it his new life's mission to ruin their lives the way his was, and he initiates his destructive plot by annihilating Superman. As the season ends, Lex unleashes a new evil on the Man of Steel, one that threatens to actually kill him the way Lex could not. If we thought Mannheim was bad, he's nothing compared to the merciless nature of Lex Luthor, who is a far cry from previous on-screen versions of the character.

Lois Lane Continues Her Battle with Breast Cancer

Backtracking a bit, Season 3 revolved largely around a very personal story for the Kent family: Lois' stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer. While previous seasons have dealt with Jordan's (Alex Garfin) powers first developing or Jonathan's (played originally by Jordan Elsass and now by Michael Bishop) struggles with X-Kryptonite drugs, Superman & Lois took a different turn in Season 3 by making Lois sick with something not even Kryptonian technology can cure. While Clark can't get cancer due to his alien physiology, Lois is still vulnerable to all the regular human ailments, and this season really puts her through the wringer. Despite that, it was a powerful exploration of life and death that allowed the Kents to grow closer as a result and challenged both Lois and Clark's pre-conceived notions about their own mortality.

Lois' breast cancer developed unexpectedly, but thankfully, it was also caught fairly early. With the help of her husband and sons, Lois went through chemo at Bruno Mannheim's facility in Metropolis (doubling as an undercover reporter, hoping to dig up some dirt on the villain), where she met Peia. The two bond over their shared experience, and while Peia doesn't survive her diagnosis (and turns out to be a criminal herself), Lois continues to fight. After completing chemotherapy, Lois undergoes a double mastectomy which will eventually be followed up by a round of radiation. Though the cancer could always return (as, sadly, it can in real life), Lois has seemingly been cleared for now. How Season 4 will address Lois' condition remains to be seen, but we can be sure it won't ignore it.

Lex Luthor Is Out For Vengeance Against Lois Lane and Superman

But Lois has other problems to worry about as Season 4 arrives. When Lex Luthor was released from prison at the end of Season 3, he showed up at the Kent's doorstep and demanded that Lois retire from journalism. Despite her honest mistake — the smoking gun recording that she used sounded just like Lex, though it was Peia using her abilities as a disguise — Lois is who Lex holds responsible for missing the last 17 years of his daughter's life. Although we know that Lex is a criminal mastermind (the greatest of our time), he wasn't responsible for the murder of Boss Moxie (Artine Tony Brown), which sent him away for nearly two decades. It's no wonder he's furious with Lois, but even Lex Luthor knows that one cannot simply harm Lois Lane without first dealing with Superman.

Immediately after his confrontation with Lois, Lex returns to Metropolis where he scours Bruno Mannheim's underground laboratory in search of the Bizarro Superman, who has returned to life as a zombie-like creature. Realizing that he can continue to kill Bizarro and the creature will resurrect, he tortures, maims, and executes the Inverse Superman for an entire month before setting him loose on the Man of Steel. Though Lex only shows up in the last two episodes of Season 3, actor Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular for Season 4 alongside the four Kents. There's a lot we don't know about this version of Lex Luthor, including who he was seemingly married to before his incarceration, and the final season will no doubt provide us with some answers.

Is "The Death of Superman" Imminent?

When Lex unleashes his monster on Superman, longtime DC Comics fans undoubtedly recognized the alien beast. We've seen this creature in live-action before, first on Smallville, then in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and eventually on SyFy's Krypton prequel. But Superman & Lois adds some additional depth to Doomsday, making him a Luthor-made creation and a corrupted Man of Steel himself. As Superman faces off against the monster, he forces Jordan to stay away and tackles Doomsday from Smallville to Metropolis before launching into outer space. It's a battle of epic proportions that rivals anything we've seen on the big, theatrical screen.

Just as the battle gets good, Season 3 ends, with us wondering how Superman is going to come out on top this time around — or if he will at all? From how the cast and crew have been talking about the fourth and final season, it seems that the series will be adapting The Death of Superman story arc that first introduced the monstrous villain, which will shake this series to its core. After all, now that the entire cast (sans Lex Luthor) knows about Superman's secret identity as Clark Kent — including Kyle Cortez/Cushing (Erik Valdez), who found out during the third season — the loss would be a major blow to everyone involved. Last we saw Superman, he and Doomsday were on the moon, and things didn't look good.

Smallville Will Seriously Change in 'Superman & Lois's Final Season

As for everyone else, well, let's just say that Smallville has a lot going on for being such a small Kansas farm-town. Jonathan spent much of Season 3 working under Kyle at the firehouse, hoping to become a firefighter. Jon has learned a lot of humility through his time there, and seeks to use his own talents to be a hero like his father. Jordan, on the other hand, has publicly revealed his masked self to the world and seems to take pride in his widespread superheroics. Elsewhere, John Henry Irons has been given the opportunity to start up his Ironworks business with Natalie full-time in Metropolis, which comes at a somewhat bad time, as he's just kindled a romantic flame with Smallville's newest Mayor, Lana Lang. This isn't to mention that Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle, who have become an item themselves, are expecting a child together and have recently gotten engaged.

We also can't forget that the season finale, "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger," also showed Luthor's agents abducting General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh). No doubt, Lex will use Lois' father as a bargaining chip for her retirement, and knowing Luthor, that won't be the end of it. We'd also be remiss if we didn't mention that Jordan, who has been pining after Sarah (Inde Navarrette) all season, has finally decided that the pair should stop being friends for the time being. With Sarah now working to pay off her debts following a DUI incident and Jordan focused on being a superhero, the two wouldn't have much time to see each other anyway — it's also apparently too hard for the Kent boy to stay in her life without a romantic attachment.

With Season 4 set to premiere on October 7, 2024, we're getting really close to the final adventures of the Kent family. How will Superman & Lois wrap-up? At this point, we can't say, but with a shortened 10-episode season, there's bound to be plenty of superheroes and family drama to keep us glued to our television screens. At least, that's what Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch themselves have told us. Season 3 was an excellent batch of episodes that, as the show often does, challenged our perceptions of what Superman & Lois can be. If Season 4 even remotely follows suit, we're in for an exciting ride.

Superman & Lois is available for streaming on Max.

