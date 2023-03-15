The third season of the CW's Superman & Lois has finally arrived and it is just as human as ever. Perhaps somewhat ironically, the superhero drama has earned widespread approval for its ability to tap into previously untouched territory, exploring the most human aspects of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's story. In fact, it's that very essence showrunners Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing have carried through for the show's third reprisal.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about what audiences can expect from the latest return to Smallville, the show leads told how Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) relationship is set to be the source of peace and relief throughout this chapter. "It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned." Fletcher also explained how their marriage is a source of constant stability in the trying times that lay ahead for the pair. "In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal. These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times."

It looks like the relief that is set to come from the Kent-Lane household will be very necessary with an intense season ahead. Season three comes after a cataclysmic season two finale, which saw Superman put an end to Ally Allston's (Rya Kihlstedt) looming threat ultimately merging two worlds together in the process. Meanwhile Clark and Lois' son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) - who shares his father's Kryptonian powers unlike his brother Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) - had the lid lifted on his gifts to Sarah Cortez (Inde Navarrette). Unsurprisingly, this didn't go down particularly well when Sarah found out her mother Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) already knew and had kept it from her.

RELATED: 'Superman & Lois' Season 3 Review: A Promising Start Weakened by Too Many Characters

The latest installment is set to pick up a week after the Man of Steel defeated Ally with both Clark and Lois indulging in peaceful small-town life and even working alongside one another at the Smallville Gazette. Naturally, this doesn't last long when Lois' latest undercover assignment unmasks the greatest - and most merciless - threat the Kent family has faced thus far. Given that this season is set to introduce two epic DC villains, Superman's nemesis Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) and Bruno Manheim (Chad L. Coleman), it's clear the stakes have never been higher.

The third season of Superman & Lois kicks off on CW today. You can watch trailer for the new season below.