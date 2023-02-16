Fans have a new look at what Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) will face in the third season of Superman & Lois. The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming season that picks up right where Season 2 left off, with the Kent family at the new Fortress of Solitude. The new fortress looks similar to the ones shown in the Christopher Reeve films and Smallville.

The trailer then shows that Clark is continuing to help his son Jordan (Alex Garfin) learn how to control his powers, including flying. It also shows Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) telling Clark that she may be pregnant with their third child. The trailer then focuses on Superman, John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), and Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) looking for Lois, who has gone missing. Superman then races to Lois, who is standing in front of the Daily Planet building, which is collapsing.

The third season of Superman & Lois has multiple new cast members. Michael Bishop has taken over the role of Clark and Lois' other son Jonathan Kent. In the first two seasons, Jonathan was played by Jordan Elsass. However, unlike his brother, Jonathan did not inherit his father's Kryptonian powers. The season's main villain will be Bruno Manheim, played by Chad L. Coleman. In the comic books, Manheim is the leader of the crime syndicate Intergang. The character was previously featured in Superman: The Animated Series, where he was voiced by Bruce Weitz. Dominic Zamprogna also played the character in a Season 8 episode of Smallville.

The third season of Superman & Lois will also introduce the Man of Steel's archenemy: Lex Luthor. In January, it was announced that Michael Cudlitz will play Luthor in the series. In the Arrowverse, the Lex Luthor that Hoechlin's Superman went up against was played by Jon Cryer. Although both Hoechlin and Tulloch appeared as their characters in the Arrowverse, the second season finale of Superman & Lois revealed that the series is set in a different universe, where Superman is the only superhero. A different television version of Lex Luthor appeared last year in HBO Max's Titans, played by Titus Welliver.

The third season of Superman & Lois will premiere on The CW on March 14. The first two seasons of the series are currently available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below: