Superman & Lois is returning for Season 3 on The CW this March. To tide over fans for the long wait, a trailer has been released that is packed with surprises, action, and faces both new and old. Season 3 premieres on March 14.

Despite the trailer only being thirty seconds long, there is a lot to unpack. First, it opens up with a bombshell reveal, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) might be pregnant! We also get to see some action-packed shots of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) being the greatest superhero around and saving the day. But, maybe most importantly, fans get a better look at the new Jonathan Kent! Michael Bishop, who is replacing Jordan Elsass for the upcoming season, gets his moment to shine in the trailer alongside his new on-screen twin Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). Even with all the above, the trailer manages to squeeze in even more surprises and teases that fans will want to see for themselves.

Superman & Lois picks up with the titular couple already years into their iconic relationship with two teenage boys. The series kicks off as the Kents move from the busy Metropolis to the Kent family farm in Smallville, where Jordan begins to develop superpowers. The show sees the Kent family deal with all the problems and drama that come with raising two teenagers and with being a superhero. Superman & Lois also stars Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Adam Rayner, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. Additionally, Chad L. Coleman will be joining the series for the upcoming season as the main villain.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Ranking Film and TV's Best Portrayals of Lois Lane

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, based on the DC Comics characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The series was originally created to take place in the “Arrowverse”, the universe of DC CW shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. This makes sense considering Hoechlin and Tulloch first played their respective characters in other shows in the universe and Arrow’s David Ramsey has guest-starred in multiple episodes. However, in a big shock to fans, the Season 2 finale revealed that the show takes place in a different part of the multiverse. Leaving many fans wondering if the upcoming season will explore that revelation at all.

But, we will all have to wait until the premiere to see if any of those questions will be answered. Season 3 of Superman & Lois kicks off on March 14 on The CW and will be available to stream for free the following day on The CW’s website. Check out the trailer below: