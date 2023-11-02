The Big Picture The CW's superhero show Superman & Lois, featuring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, will conclude with Season 4 after 2024.

Fans of the series can expect ten final episodes to wrap up the adventures of the titular couple.

It's the end of an era for Superman & Lois, leaving viewers eager to see how the story reaches its conclusion in the show's last season.

After almost three years of giving hope to the people of Metropolis, Superman and Lois will be coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season. According to Variety, the drama that explored the married life of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will only come back with ten more episodes next year, closing out the narratives that were established in 2021. With other iterations of the Man of Steel making their way towards viewers on the big screen, video games and other projects to come, Hoechlin's version of humanity's last hope will fly into action one last time.

The original CW series wanted to portray Superman in a manner he's rarely seen as, with the planet's most powerful protector becoming a devoted family man. Not only was Clark and Lois' marriage the focal point of the premise, but their relationship with ther children took the spotlight, as well. Alex Garfin starred as Jordan Kent, the one boy who happened to inherit Clark's abilities. Since he comes from a Kryptonian family, Jordan's powers put him in a constant struggle, with him having to learn how to use them if he truly wanted to become a hero, just like his father. However, that created problems with his brother.

Jonathan Kent didn't inherit his father's powers, and that made him feel uncomfortable. The character was originally played by Jordan Elsass, but after the performer had to drop out of the project due to personal reasons, Michael Bishop took over the role. Other cast members that were prominent during the three seasons that have already been released are Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrete as Sarah Cortez and Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons. After three installments of fighting antagonists who tried to take him down, the series will come to an end before Superman can develop a heated rivalry with his biggest enemy, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz).

What's Next For Superman?

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took creative control of films and television series based on DC Comics, they pointed out that they didn't expect Superman and Lois to keep going for a long time. The next version of the Man of Steel the studio is working on will be played by David Corenswet, and he will be introduced in Superman: Legacy, Gunn's take of the Last Son of Krypton currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Audiences will still get a chance to say goodbye to Tyler Hoechlin's Superman, when the final ten episodes of Superman and Lois arrive to television screens around the world at some point in 2024.

