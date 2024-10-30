Superman & Lois' third season ended with an explosive battle brewing between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the living-weapon Doomsday. The two fought across Kansas before moving the conflict to the moon, where the Man of Steel was killed by the beast, who ripped out his heart. Now that Superman has returned, the series decided to deal with the monstrous threat in a different way. Instead of a second round between these powerhouses, Doomsday was defeated not by physical strength but by that of the heart, with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as the one pulling the strings. It may seem like an odd end for such an iconic DC Comics villain, but it feels so much more memorable than any battle sequence could.

Superman Couldn't Defeat Doomsday, but Lois Lane Could

Superman fans everywhere rejoiced when we got a climactic battle between the Man of Steel and Doomsday here. Unlike Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the way Superman & Lois handled the Death of Superman was very pointed and personal. Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) didn't accidentally create this monster and unleash him on Metropolis; it was an active choice, one that ended with Superman's death. Of course, with Clark back from the dead — now with a human heart provided by his deceased father-in-law Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) — he has more human limitations now than ever before. Even as a full-blooded Kryptonian, he didn't stand a chance against Doomsday, so it stands to reason that now he'd be even more vulnerable than before.

With the fifth episode of the new season, "Break the Cycle," we saw first-hand that Lex Luthor's heart may not be able to change, but that doesn't mean his Superman-killing monster's heart can't. Lois taking Doomsday into her own hands (and thus firmly earning her place on that Superman & Lois title card) was a bold move, but it was a gamble that powerfully paid off. Lois' ability to always get through to Clark (something we saw when General Zod inhabited his body in Season 1) was best utilized here, as she looked under the bone-y protrusions and scars to see the man beneath Doomsday. Of course, he's not really Doomsday, but rather Bizarro (Hoechlin), who had his own life and family on the Inverse World before arriving at this one in Season 2.

Lois' appeal to Doomsday's buried humanity is a last-ditch effort to not only save her husband but get closure about what happened to both him and her father. It's a game of superheroic chicken that works because Lois is confident that there's still a piece of (Bizarro) Clark in there somewhere, a piece of her husband's doppelgänger who can recognize her pain and see that he would be responsible for not just ruining his super-family, but hers as well. It's a bizarre play, but one that works masterfully on the screen, largely because of Tulloch's earnestness when pleading with this CGI monster.

Lois Lane Is the Only One Who Could Give Bizarro True Closure

Superman & Lois made the right call here by making Lois, not Superman, the one to defeat this villain. With Clark's weakened condition, there's no way he would've been able to rise up against the creature, but Lois was able to appeal to Doomsday/Bizarro's better nature with a heartfelt appeal that sparked his own memory. Bizarro may not get a happy ending, but giving him this moment with Lois, who resembles his own wife, allowed the monster to finally find peace in a way no Doomsday iteration has before. It's a profound take on the creature that makes him somehow even more relatable than even Lex, despite his grotesque outward appearance.

It may have been unexpected, but this was a novel way of ending the Superman/Doomsday conflict for good. Far too often, these two have continued to fight one another in the comics. The Death of Superman was only the beginning of their long-term rivalry, and, over the years, it's become somewhat overplayed. Superman & Lois' approach is a bit more impressive, allowing Doomsday to be the monster before he's convinced to move on from his role as a weapon. Given that he's Bizarro on the inside, it makes sense that this Doomsday could forsake his rage and move to a more peaceful existence, and that's something that only Lois Lane could achieve.

