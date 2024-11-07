We're into the endgame of Superman & Lois now, and we've already witnessed the heartbreaking and brutal death of Tyler Hoechlin's Superman. Fans are already aware of the Man of Steel's fate as the final season is following the legendary Death of Superman comic book arc from 1992 to 1993, in which Clark ultimately falls in his fight against Doomsday. But there's still some joy and fun to be had beforehand in the meantime, and that starts with Monday's episode.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a preview of Season 4, Episode 7, "A Regular Guy," where we see a flashback of Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane invites Clark Kent to play in the company softball game, but Clark is reluctant to risk his secret identity with the rest of his co-workers. Lois encourages him to embrace friendship and socializing, and he finally agrees to play, once he realizes bunting the ball is a great way to hide in plain sight.

Why Is 'Superman & Lois' Adapting The Death of Superman?

With the series now in its final season, the showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher decided to tackle one of Superman’s most iconic storylines, The Death of Superman. Back in September, prior to the series premiering on The CW, they spoke to Entertainment Weekly about why they chose to adapt that particular arc for the season, even before it was announced as being the final one. "When Season 4 was announced to be the final season, it was like, 'Okay, we can really lean into Doomsday, we can do our own version of the Death of Superman,’” Helbing says. “It all worked out oddly in a really nice way. It's just sad that it had to be the last season."

Fletcher added, “When you see the thing in its totality, the whole thing, the Death of Superman, it's important and poignant. And it turns out it's a great send-off for our hero and our family and these iconic characters that you care about.” The decision to tackle this story after several seasons allowed the show to build the emotional depth that made the comic arc so impactful. Helbing explains:

“The reason why that storyline in the comics worked so well is it had the benefit of having years and years of Superman stories… We had the benefit of having 43 episodes of seeing Clark Kent and Lois Lane and his family and his community... It has an impact that it might not have if you did that in a movie.”

Superman & Lois airs on Monday night on The CW. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the series above, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

