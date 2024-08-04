After three years, three seasons, and 43 action-packed episodes, Superman & Lois is gearing up for its grand finale in Season 4. Inspired by the epic “Death of Superman” comic storyline, this last chapter of the DC saga promises to deliver all the feels, especially since it takes place during the grim aftermath of Superman’s battle with Doomsday. Audiences have seen Superman take on everything from megalomaniac supervillains and city-smashing monsters to alien invasions. But in Superman & Lois, reality comes knocking in as Superman and Lois face their biggest challenge yet: the everyday chaos of being working parents in the modern world.

Forget the usual cape-wearing, laser-shooting Superman image - Superman & Lois brings audiences a refreshingly real take on the world’s most iconic superhero, showing another side of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) as a devoted husband to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and dad to Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan Kent (Michael Bishop). The series mainly follows their marriage and family life, spotlighting their kids - Jordan, who’s got Clark’s superpowers, and Jonathan, a regular kid going through life. With a grounded storytelling approach, Superman & Lois offers a more down-to-earth touch to Superman, proving that even the mightiest heroes are human at heart.

With the final season swooshing in any time soon, here’s everything we know so far about Superman & Lois Season 4.

6 When Is 'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Coming Out?

Season 4 of Superman & Lois takes flight for the last time on Thursday, October 17 (8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) on the CW—the final season premiers with a special two-hour premiere event.

5 Watch the Trailer for 'Superman & Lois' Season 4

The trailer for Superman & Lois Season 4 offers a grim glimpse into a world where Superman is presumed dead. After his final battle with Doomsday (Hoechlin) in space, a torn cape floats on the moon, with no sign of either Superman or Doomsday. While the world may have lost a hero, Lois and her sons, Jonathan and Jordan, are mourning over the loss of their loved one. Amid their grief, Jordan refuses to remain idle. With the Kryptonian powers he’s inherited, he is determined to step into his late father’s shoes and confront Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). While Lois is certain that Superman is gone, others hold out hope that he might still be alive. Audiences will just have to wait for the final season premiere to discover the truth.

4 Who Are the Cast in 'Superman & Lois' Season 4?

So far, it’s been confirmed that the entire Kent family cast, Hoechlin, Tulloch, Garfin, and Bishop, will be returning for the final season. In addition, Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor, is promoted to series regular.

Joining the lineup are Yvonne Chapman as Amanda McCoy, and Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen. Amanda is a smart, cunning, and fiercely loyal ally to Lex Luthor, joining the villain in his vendetta to tear down Superman and LOis. On the other hand, Jimmy is a cheerful Daily Planet photographer. Fresh in his twenties, he doesn’t let his age stop him from getting to know his much more awkward-statured colleague Clark. Fully unaware of Clark’s secret, Jimmy shows every good intention to become Clark’s buddy, and make sure that Clark has fun as well.

Unfortunately, due to budget cuts, audiences must say goodbye to some familiar faces in Season 4. This includes Dylan Walsh, who played Lois’s father, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui, who brought Lana Lang to life, and Erik Valdez, whose character Kyle Cushin will also be missing from the upcoming season.

3 What Is ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 About?

While exact plot details for Superman & Lois Season 4 are still under wraps, one major story arc audiences can expect is navigating a world where the titular hero is dead. Recently, Superman & Lois held their Hall H Panel session at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the session teased audiences what to expect in the new season.

The panel session came with a special treat: a new video that’s an extension of the first trailer released before Comic-Con. While the initial trailer hinted that Superman might be dead, focusing on the grieving Kent family, the new footage shifts the spotlight to other Smallville residents and the new villain on the horizon, Lex Luthor. But the real kicker is that the latest footage reveals that Superman survived the fight with Doomsday, confirming he’s still alive.

During the Q&A session, executive producers Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing teased upcoming storylines for Lana Lang and Jon Henry. Bitsie Tulloch discussed Lois’s struggles with grief after battling breast cancer and her life as a single mom trying to keep her family and The Smallville Gazette together. The creative team also hinted at the exciting possibility of seeing Arrowverse characters in the final season.

2 What Happened in Season 3 of ‘Superman & Lois’?

Back in Season 3, the series jumps right into the action weeks after Superman’s epic takedown of Ally Allston. Clark and Lois are loving life at the Smallville Gazette, but underneath their romantic bliss lies the loneliness of keeping “the secret”. Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to juggle a new romance and her friendship with Lois. Things get even more intense when Lois’s undercover work exposes a deadly enemy that threatens to shake the Kent family.

Superman would do anything for his family, but this new villain might be too much even for him. The Kent boys face their own challenges: Jordan comes to terms with his superhero identity, while Jonathan searches for purpose beyond the football field. John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past, causing trouble for him and Natalie.

Lana and Kyle redefine their family after their split, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) navigates her future with Jordan now that she knows his secret. General Samuel Lane, having learned the hard way that no one can be trusted to work with Superman, reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own challenge of working with his grandson, Jordan.

1 Who Is Making 'Superman & Lois'?

Based on the iconic DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois hails from Berlanti Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television. The show boasts a lineup of executive producers, including Greg Berlanti, Helbing, Sarah Schecter, Fletcher, and Geoff Johns. Sadly, Season 4 marks the series’ final chapter and will feature only 10 episodes, three fewer than Season 3. Filming for this last hurrah wrapped up in April 2024. This shorter season is just one of the many changes resulting from the shifting dynamics at the CW.

Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, shares his thoughts on the bittersweet conclusion to the fan-favorite DC series.

“Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe. We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

Executive producers and co-showrunners Helbing and Fletcher also express their sadness at the closing of the final chapter of Superman & Lois.