Superman & Lois fans, rejoice! The series has finally begun production on its fourth and final season. After a regime change at DC and a number of The CW shows cut down, the series will return with fewer cast members and a 10-episode-long season to wrap up the ongoing storylines. The series revolving around the married life of Clark Kent and Lois Lane and their kids will fly into action one last time.

Series star Bitsie Tulloch recently took to social media site X, formerly Twitter, to share her excitement as the production begins. She shared the top page of the script of the first episode which reveals the apt title, “The End & The Beginning,” which is written by showrunners Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing and will be helmed by Arrow fame director Gregory Smith. While the title doesn’t give away much for fans its loaded with meaning after the cliffhanger Season 3 finale left us with.

What to Expect From ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4?

Superman & Lois is highly loved for its grounded approach and compelling performances within the superhero genre. It narrowly survived the regime change at DC which appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs with their own 10-year plan. However, when The CW’s parent company Nexstar started to clean the house, the series was renewed for a smaller final season featuring a smaller cast. The creators of Superman & Lois aim to tie the loose ends satisfactorily, nonetheless. The upcoming season will wrap up all the storylines and will surely send out our favorite heroes with one last hurrah as Superman and Lex Luthor come face to face.

The series has gone through some major cast overhaul, so expect to see familiar faces returning but for a very short stint. It will bring back Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman along with Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. Further, Michael Cudlitz will return as antagonist Lex Luthor and was promoted to series regular. Returning as guest stars are Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang.

All seasons of Superman & Lois are available on Max, given the production delays no release date is known yet for Season 4. Meanwhile, you can check out Tulloch’s post below:

