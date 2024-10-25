Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Superman & Lois'.While there are many stories about Superman, Superman & Lois has taken a less common approach, focusing on the character when he is a well-established hero and the father of teenage twins. The angle allows Tyler Hoechlin's Superman to face different challenges as he and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) navigate parenthood and their world-saving endeavors. Over the three previous seasons, the series used this story to its advantage, but the differences in the portrayal of Superman are never more clear than in Season 4. As the show builds towards its ending, Season 4 has already been eventful between Superman's death, General Lane's (Dylan Walsh) sacrifice, and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) developing powers, but Episode 4, "A Perfectly Good Wedding," adds another twist that will impact the rest of the series by showing Superman adjusting to his human heart.

When Sam Lane died, he insisted his heart be used to revive Superman, and with the help of the serum made from Superman's blood, it worked, waking Clark up from his comatose state and allowing him to return to his family. Yet, the series creates a complication by giving Superman heart problems, a new weakness in addition to Kryptonite. Traditionally, the character is near-invulnerable. However, Superman & Lois' choice to give Superman a new weakness is the best move the show could make. Making Superman less powerful just as he faces his biggest rival, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), raises the stakes of the finale season and prevents the ever-growing roster of heroes from winning too easily.

'Superman & Lois' Gives Superman Heart Problems

After an emotional Season 3 for the family as Lois underwent cancer treatment, Clark's death hit especially hard, and his return was only as a result of another loss. Even the happy change is less than perfect for the Kents. Not only are they mourning Sam Lane, but Clark and his family must deal with the emotional implications of his brief death. All of that is complex enough, but the series also shows Clark struggling to adjust to his new heart. As Superman, he retains his powers, but something is different. Despite his miraculous revival, Superman has not officially returned to being a hero. Taking time while his body heals, Clark still uses his abilities to train Jonathan, who just developed the same powers as his father.

While testing his son's flying, Clark races Jonathan, pushing himself too early. He crashes into the ice, and Jonathan notes that his heart skipped a few beats, showing that it cannot take the strain he was putting on it. Lois reminds her husband that he is not only recovering from a heart transplant, but his new heart is that of a 60-year-old human. As healthy as Sam Lane was, there was no way his heart could keep up with what Clark was used to. But it is one thing for Superman to crash during a flying lesson and another for his heart to fail him in the middle of a fight. Superman & Lois has made no secret about how the world relies on Superman, and removing the character's invulnerability adds a new, unpredictable change to the story.

Superman Is Now Vulnerable

Unlike most iterations of the character — who cannot be hurt by anything short of Kryptonite — Superman & Lois' Superman is potentially vulnerable if his enemies catch him at the right time. The twist makes sense logically, as the story had to bring him back after Season 3's cliffhanger, and it gave General Lane a major hero moment while cutting down the ensemble cast. Additionally, no heart transplant could be as powerful as Superman's, so, of course, it cannot handle his regular activity. Yet this puts the character at risk. With his nearly unbeatable powers, it's easy to assume that Superman will come out the victor in any confrontation. The series showed no reluctance to kill him off at the end of Season 3, but it is unlikely to do the same thing again, and without some twist, Doomsday was the only character likely to challenge Superman. However, the threat of Superman's heart giving out puts him in more danger from any number of enemies.

It's no longer quite so impossible for Superman to be injured, and as Season 4 pits Superman against Lex, who he and Lois defeated once before in this world, the threat of defeat elevates the story. The real and present danger to Superman adds to the unpredictability of the final season. Considering his personality, this weakness will not prevent him from flying into danger, making every fight more risky. Superman's additional vulnerability raises the stakes for the character, and the chance of something else happening to him creates more drama for the show's conclusion.

Superman's New Weakness Keeps the Heroes From Being Overpowered

Over its four seasons, Superman & Lois introduced many great villains, with Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), the characters from the Bizarro world, and Doomsday, each challenging Superman despite his experience level. Season 4's Lex Luthor is the perfect climax for the series as the hero's most famous rival. Yet, only so many villains pose a lasting threat to Superman. The character has long understood his abilities and their limits and doesn't have the doubts and insecurities of a new hero. His powers are fully realized, and the training he passes on to his sons shows that he has pushed them as far as he can. After years of wearing the cape, his own body failing may be the only challenge Superman hasn't yet faced, making it the perfect way to challenge him.

Giving Superman a new weakness keeps him and the entire team from being overpowered. While at first, Superman was the only hero in the series, the addition of John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and Natalie (Tayler Buck) in their indestructible suits gave him allies in his fight to save the world. Not only do the Irons wield abilities second only to Superman, but in Season 4, Episode 3, "Always My Hero," the father/daughter pair took on positions at the DOD, assuming a responsibility that was once Superman's. With allies like them, Superman is much better prepared to face whatever Lex throws at him. Plus, now there are not one but three heroes with Kryptonian powers. Though Jonathan just started his training, Jordan (Alexander Garfin) has been figuring out his abilities since Season 1. Neither of the boys has skills honed to the point of Superman's, but their powers improve the team.

With so much assistance and a fully powered Superman, few, if any, enemies would stand a chance. Superman developing heart problems raises the stakes by weakening the entire team of heroes and giving their enemies a fighting chance. Superman & Lois may be defying tradition to give Superman this weakness, but it is in the best interest of the series.

Superman & Lois is currently airing its fourth and final season on The CW.

