The fourth and final season of The CW’s Superman & Lois is an adaptation of the famous “Death of Superman” event from DC Comics, and accordingly, in the two-episode premiere, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is mortally wounded in battle with the monstrous villain Doomsday. Although the episodes give Hoechlin additional screentime via flashbacks and a holographic recording Clark made of his consciousness — and it’s more likely than not that the flesh and blood version will be resurrected before the series ends — this results in his onscreen wife, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), effectively having to serve as a sole lead of the series for the time being; it should come as no surprise to longtime viewers that she’s already shown she’s going to do a more than adequate job.

Tulloch’s version of Lois has been a highlight of DC TV since her introduction in the 2018 Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds, and on Superman & Lois her performance has reached new heights of depth and intensity, so it’s fitting that she’s been thrust even more directly into the spotlight for some of the final episodes, even if it's understandable why fans will hope that Hoechlin receives similar attention later on to give his portrayal an equally worthy send-off.

Elizabeth Tulloch Adds New Layers to Lois Lane

Lois’ ceaseless dedication to her work as an investigative journalist and spunky, assertive, and humorous personality have been nearly constant aspects of her character for her more than 80-year history. Tulloch established her skill at highlighting these and other traits in Elseworlds and the subsequent crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, which also demonstrated her delightful chemistry with Hoechlin, and Superman & Lois quickly began fleshing them out in greater detail. Lois’ journalism work in particular plays a crucial role in driving the overall narrative of the series forward, as her family’s conflicts with all four seasons’ main villains start with her investigating their crimes before Clark gets involved as Superman. The series also highlights the conflicts her job creates for Lois, as her efforts to protect her family (especially Clark’s secret identity) sometimes clash with her desire to honestly report the truth, leading to arguments with her business partner Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik). This allows Lois to be a flawed character who makes mistakes while ensuring she remains ultimately relatable and sympathetic.

But Superman & Lois’ main focus is on the personal, and particularly family lives of most of its characters, which is certainly the case with Lois. Parenting twin teenagers Jonathan (Michael Bishop and Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin), the latter of whom inherited his father’s superpowers, poses an assortment of challenges — some relatable, some unique — that allow Tulloch and Hoechlin to add new layers to their depictions of Lois and Clark, and make their individual characters and their relationship even more complex and compelling. Lois also faces additional personal challenges, including meeting and forming a relationship with Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), a teenager from another universe whose deceased mother was a doppelgänger of Lois’. She also has the same name as the one Lois and Clark were going to give another child they lost in a miscarriage. Tulloch’s work and strong writing demonstrate how these and other issues are interrelated and how they weigh on Lois, both individually and cumulatively; the actress effectively conveys the resulting emotions, which vary greatly from the extremes of fear and heartbreak to the heights of joy.

Tulloch's Lois Deserves To Be Celebrated

Lois having to deal with Clark’s death (and, hopefully, resurrection), the lingering effects of cancer, and figuring out how to protect her family from Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) in Season 4 could bring even more versatile and dynamic performances out of Tulloch. But even if the character’s arc this season is “only” as good as what’s come before, that’s still incredibly impressive. Tulloch has been nominated for a Saturn Award twice for the role, with the series also winning a Hollywood Sentinel Award for the writing of the breast cancer storyline. Regardless of whether Season 4 winds up accruing any more accolades, which, if it is as strong as its predecessors, it would be worthy of, Tulloch and her collaborators should take pride in the success they’ve had adding to Lois' legacy and making her one of the best characters on TV.

