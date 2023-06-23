The Superman mythos is full of (dead) father figures, specifically Clark’s relationship with Jor-El and Jonathan Kent. But with Superman & Lois’ General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), we got a new and welcome addition to the list of father figures — one who is alive, readily available, and quintessential to the family dynamic at the heart of the show. While the show was quick to move past Clark Kent’s (Tyler Hoechlin) origin story involving Jor-El, Jonathan Kent, and Martha Kent, Lois Lane’s (Bitsie Tulloch) father remains a crucial part of the series and story. With the news of the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois cutting much of its regular cast members, it’s a shame to see a character like Dylan Walsh’s Sam Lane getting less screen time. As the director of the D.O.D., father to Lois Lane and father-in-law to Superman, and grandfather to the Kent twins, Sam Lane is integral to the show and elevates it in more ways than one.

General Lane Is the Commissioner Gordon to Superman’s Batman in 'Superman & Lois'

Just as Gotham City’s Jim Gordon is Batman’s ally on the side of the law, General Sam Lane is Superman’s man on the inside of the Department of Defense. The difference, however, is that Sam knows Superman’s human alter ego Clark Kent, his son-in-law and husband to Lois Lane. While Gordon is often depicted as having blind faith in the Dark Knight, Sam’s relationship with the Last Son of Krypton is a bit more complicated, especially as depicted in Superman & Lois.

A significant plot point in Season 1 is the threat of an evil Superman. For John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), that threat is very much a reality since his parallel earth was destroyed by one. For Sam Lane, that threat never truly comes to fruition, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t prepared for it to happen. For a while, Sam had been compiling Kryptonite weapons at the D.O.D. as a deterrent for any evil Kryptonian, Superman included. But when some D.O.D. soldiers put Tag, a superpowered teenager whom Superman tries to save, into danger, General Lane begins to change his mind. “And then I saw how it hurt my family,” Sam tells Superman, “These weapons can kill you.” An essential part of Sam Lane’s characterization is how he isn’t afraid to admit when he’s wrong, and he also isn’t afraid to apologize. As we’ll see with his relationships with Lois and his grandkids, Sam makes mistakes over and over again, but that doesn’t stop him from making up for his past actions.

In the end, Sam’s intuition actually pays off. While Superman doesn’t turn evil, the Kryptonite weapons prove useful when Morgan Edge reveals himself as Tal-Rho and Superman’s half-brother (Adam Rayner), and even later when a Bizarro Superman shows up from an inverse, parallel universe. While it’s not always an easy balance between keeping his country and his family safe, Sam Lane does his best. Because Superman & Lois is very much about family, Sam’s role as both director of the D.O.D. and Superman’s father-in-law shows how saving the world is a family affair.

General Lane Isn’t a Perfect Father, but He Definitely Tries To Be

We can’t talk about General Lane without Lois Lane. While many live-action iterations of Superman have explored his relationship with his birth and adoptive parents, rarely have we delved into Lois’ parents. In Superman & Lois, we get a fully fleshed-out relationship between the general and the journalist. Season 2 especially gives us insight into why Lois’ relationship with her father is so tumultuous. We learn how when Sam’s wife left him, the divorce made a significant impact on the Lane family. While Sam put much of his efforts into his work in the D.O.D., Lois’ sister Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan) found solace in the multiversal cult of Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt). For a while, Lois blamed her father for losing Lucy. When Lois confronts him, Sam finally apologies. “I’m so sorry,” he says, “I didn’t realize how much I was putting on your shoulders. You needed me. Both of you girls did.” Together, Sam and Lois are able to get through to Lucy. While Superman is able to defeat Ally Allston, Sam is able to bring his family back together.

In Season 3, a new source of tension impacts the Lane-Kent family: Lois is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer. In Episode 3’s touching montage of Lois telling her closest friends and family about the diagnosis, we see Dylan Walsh really shine as Sam Lane. After inquiring about any Kryptonian technology that might save his daughter, Sam begins to break down. Confronted by both Lois and Clark, he can’t help but burst into tears as the news begins to set in. “I’m gonna get through this, Dad,” Lois says. “I know you will, Pumpkin,” Sam replies, “You are the strongest…strongest person I know.” As tragic as this experience is for them, we also see just how much alike Lois is to her father. In the same way Sam threw himself into work after his divorce, Lois is keen on continuing her investigation into the crime lord Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman). Of course, Sam is supportive. He supplies Lois with files from the D.O.D. and together they continue their case on Mannheim. Like daughter, like father.

There’s more to Sam Lane than the tough general who is focused on a single mission at the D.O.D. What the writers and creators behind Superman & Lois do best is allow the actors to explore their characters rooted in emotion. Dylan Walsh’s scenes with Bitsie Tulloch are perfect examples of this. That is further demonstrated in Sam Lane’s relationship with his grandchildren.

Sam Lane Is the Grandpa of the Year in 'Superman & Lois'

Not only is Sam Lane the father of a Pulitzer Award-winning journalist, but he is also the grandfather of Lois and Clark’s twin boys, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass in Seasons 1 and 2, then Michael Bishop in Season 3) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin). In many ways, he’s just as all-American as his son-in-law. Often wearing a brown leather jacket that not only signals his Americana masculinity but also evokes his weathered age, Sam Lane wants to spend quality time with his grandsons by going fishing. Later when he finds out that Jordan has the superpowers of his father, Sam goes into full-on general mode, training “Superboy” without the explicit permission of Lois and Clark. Although he may have overstepped a bit, and even created more tensions between Jordan and Jonathan by showing some favoritism, Sam’s intentions are always rooted in caring for the boys and wanting the best for them. If there’s ever any doubt about whether he is more loyal to his country or to his family, remember that Sam Lane is willing to use D.O.D. technology to track down his grandsons and retrieve them from a teenage house party.

More recently, Sam has been supportive of Jordan’s increasing involvement in superhero activity — this time with the mutual support of Lois and Clark. Still, Sam has his own misgivings. In Season 3, Episode 4, Sam becomes very much concerned about Jordan’s secret identity. Specifically, Jordan’s curly hair is a clear giveaway of the teenage boy putting out forest fires. Sam suggests that he get a haircut, to which Jordan vehemently refuses. Because he’s a teenager, Jordan’s angsty refusal is understandable. Later, Sam manages to reach a compromise with Jordan. He uses his connections with the D.O.D. to make Jordan’s own super suit that would conveniently keep his identity hidden, including keeping his hair “in check.” “Can’t have my grandson not looking sharp out there,” Sam admits. What really gives Sam Lane this more human touch — as opposed to his more hardened persona as a general — is Dylan Walsh’s performance. His small pauses and gestures, like when he hands over his own father’s WWII goggles to Jordan, give Sam Lane a moment of recollection and sentimentality. Walsh really makes Sam out as the very proud grandpa to Superboy.

Additionally, although he isn’t this earth’s grandfather to Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck), Sam takes up the responsibility to still be supportive of his granddaughter from another earth. Initially, he makes a similar mistake with Natalie as he did with the Kent twins. Contrary to John Henry’s wishes for his daughter to have a normal life, Sam tries to convince Natalie of enrolling in special schools and programs that would help her contribute her skills and knowledge to the D.O.D. After he apologizes to John Henry about making Natalie a recruitment opportunity, he also apologizes to Natalie. “What you need to know about me, the me of this earth, is that I’m terrible with people,” Sam confesses, “I always say the wrong thing at the wrong time.” Fortunately, Natalie accepts his apology and gives Sam another chance for them to get to know each other.

And this multiversal grandfather-granddaughter relationship pays off. In Season 3, Episode 5, when Natalie goes to the winter formal and kisses her crush, she gets scared and runs off. Sam finds her and consoles her. He lets her know that he, too, feels behind in the “romance department,” especially after his wife left him years ago. “Why am I so scared?” Natalie asks him. Sam simply replies, “Love is scary. But you are the toughest kid I know. You can do this.” In the same way Sam lets Jordan know a little about him and his past relationship with his own father, Sam appeals to Natalie’s insecurity about a relationship by revealing a part of himself that is genuine and personal.

As the elder statesman of Superman & Lois, Dylan Walsh’s Sam Lane is one of the best characters that the CW’s DC universe ever gave us. Giving the general his own rich history and life experiences elevates every other character and the show overall. From his interactions with Superman and Lois to his endearing relationship with his grandkids, Sam Lane is an essential part of what makes Superman & Lois so great. Furthermore, Dylan Walsh gives the role a necessary wisdom, poignant sentimentality, and overall gravitas. It’s disappointing that he won’t be a regular cast member in Season 4, but hopefully he’ll make enough appearances to make it seem as though he never left.