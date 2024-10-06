After three seasons of high-flying action, emotional gut punches, and some seriously insane revelations, Superman & Lois is heading into its final showdown with Season 4. This ten-episode season, inspired by the legendary “Death of Superman” arc, heightens its stakes like never before. The last time audiences saw Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), a.k.a. Superman himself, things went awry when his intergalactic battle with Doomsday didn’t go according to plan.

Following the aftermath of the horrifying incident, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and her two sons grieve over the supposed loss of her husband and their father. But evil doesn’t wait for anybody. With Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) crawling into town to take down Lois and her family, it’s up to them to put up a fight. And who knows - Clark might magically show up like the Superman that he is.

Without further ado, here’s where you can check out Season 4 of Superman & Lois.

Is 'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Premiering on TV?

Absolutely! Season 4 of Superman & Lois officially premieres on the CW with a special two-hour premiere event on Monday, October 7 (8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT).

Is 'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Streaming Online?

Yes! Fans can stream all new episodes the following day after its air date on the official CW Website.

Can You Stream 'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Elsewhere?

Unfortunately, the short answer is no. Season 4 of Superman & Lois is only available on the CW. However, new fans who want to catch up on Seasons 1-3 of the show can stream Superman & Lois on Prime Video. With prices as low as $8.99 per month, Prime Video has subscription plans that work with different budgets and streaming needs.

Watch the Trailer for 'Superman & Lois' Season 4

Check out the official synopsis for Superman & Lois Season 4:

“Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him. But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?”

Other Shows Like 'Superman & Lois' You Can Watch Now

‘Smallville’

Without a doubt, Smallville’s long-enduring legacy laid the foundation for new superhero shows to come. Having experienced the privilege of network TV during its peak, the series ran for a total of 10 seasons, with a whopping 217 episodes portraying some of the most fascinating, to even the more weirder story arcs. But at its core, Smallville follows the early years of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) as he settles down in the small town of Smallville, Kansas. Apart from being a burgeoning teenager with growing pains, he’s trying his best to overcome his emerging superhuman abilities.

Unaware of his extraterrestrial origins, the young superhero-to-be possesses the powers of super strength, speed, and X-ray vision. However, with no mentor to properly guide him, Clark can only rely on himself to develop his abilities to the fullest. If that’s not enough pressure, Clark still has to attend boring classes, harbors a crush on Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk), and keep his powers a secret from his friend Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), who has more than enough reason to believe that Clark’s hiding something.

‘Arrow’

Armed with his mighty bow, Robin Hood comes alive as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in Arrow. A former rich playboy, the billionaire is presumed dead after his yacht sinks during a storm. Stranded on the mysterious and dangerous island of Lian Yu for five years, Oliver goes through a brutal transformation, becoming a battle-hardened version of himself. When he finally returns to his home in Starling City, he’s no longer a carefree party boy: he’s the hooded vigilante known as the Green Arrow.

Guided by a list of corrupt names left by his father, his life’s mission revolves around cleaning up the crime-ridden streets of his city. From taking down drug dealers to tackling mob bosses, Green Arrow doesn’t rest until all traces of crime are put to end end. But his one-man crusade soon grows, as allies like Felicity Smoak and John Diggle join him in the fight, turning the mission into something much larger.

‘The Boys’

Anyone with a serious case of superhero fatigue can look no further than The Boys. Unlike the goody-two-shoes superhero trope audiences have grown to love, the series reverses its moral compass, giving audiences “heroes” who are more villainous than virtuous. In this gritty satirical take, superheroes, a.k.a. “Supes”, are managed by the powerful corporation Vought, which covers up their reckless, often deadly actions through the power of marketing, endorsements, and killer PR. At the center of it all is Homelander (Antony Starr), a terrifyingly unhinged leader of the Supes whose god-like ego threatens humanity. His violent outbursts only fuel his thirst for power, while political figure Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) quietly climbs the ladder.

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team, The Boys, fight to expose the truth and take down Vought’s corrupt heroes. But the path towards justice comes with personal dilemmas. As Butcher and the rest of his team face their own demons and mortality, the series questions the line between “good” versus “bad”, and the lengths anyone would take to achieve what they deem as the greater good.

