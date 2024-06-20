The Big Picture Superman & Lois's final season premieres Oct 17 at 8 PM ET with a special double-episode debut.

Major developments await in Metropolis as characters face life-changing events and challenges.

The end of Superman & Lois marks the conclusion of the Arrowverse era on The CW after a decade.

After a long wait, The CW has finally announced when the final season of Superman & Lois will premiere. According to Variety, the show that follows the lives of the Man of Steel and his family will return on October 17 at 8 PM ET. The occasion will be celebrated with a special double-episode premiere, allowing viewers to dive deep into what's coming for Metropolis. After three seasons of entertaining the world, it's time for the Last Son of Krypton (Tyler Hoechlin) to put on the cape one last time, as Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) figures out how to move on after the unfortunate diagnosis she received in previous episodes.

The third season of Superman & Lois came to a close with the Kent family planning a trip to Italy while major developments took place for their friends and enemies. Lex Luthor (Michael Kudlitz) carried on with his evil plans by having Judge Reagen (Karen Holness) killed due to her interfering with his goals. In the meantime, Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) got engaged, after learning that they're expecting a baby. There's no telling what's going to happen when the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois premieres on The CW.

Superman & Lois premiered as a part of the Arrowverse, the shared television franchise that began with Arrow. Titles such as The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow provided fans with plenty of entertaining adventures on television, while the DC Extended Universe took care of leading the brand's legacy on the big screen. But all good things must come to an end. With most of the Arrowverse's shows finished, the conclusion of Superman & Lois will also represent the end of the franchise. For more than a decade, the heroes of the DC Universe fought across space and time to keep humanity safe.

The CW's Impressive Fall Schedule

Superman & Lois will mark the end of the Arrowverse, but The CW has prepared a fall schedule that will include more than superheroes attempting to save the day. The network also announced that the fourth season of The Chosen, the popular series about the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie), will premiere on September 1. A new drama titled Joan will debut on October 2, while the new season of The Next Chapter will arrive on October 24. The final season of Superman & Lois will define the fate of Metropolis, and it will also reveal what will happen to the world's most powerful superhero.

The final season of Superman & Lois premieres on October 17. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.