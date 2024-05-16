The Big Picture Superman & Lois is making a comeback for its final season after a hiatus, with changes in cast and episode count.

All American and Walker may not return to the CW Fall line-up, leaving fans uncertain about the future of these shows.

The CW Fall line-up includes new series like Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, along with returning favorites like WWE NXT.

After spending the entire 2023-24 broadcast season off-air, Superman & Lois will finally finish their journey as part of the CW's Fall line-up. Season 3 of the series ended back in June 2023, with initial plans for the show to face instant cancelation following the regime change from Warner Bros. to Nexstar. However, the show's popularity made it one of just a handful of CW scripted series that survived the changeover.

Filming for the final season wrapped in April 2024, with big changes coming in the form of a cut-down cast and the introduction of new characters. The fourth season is confirmed to be shorter than any previous outing, another side effect of the changing hierarchy at the CW.

The Future of 'All American' and 'Walker' Is Uncertain

Close

Beyond the announcement of Superman & Lois's inclusion in the CW's Fall line-up, the other major talking point comes from the decision to omit both All American and Walker, two fan-favorite shows, as well as the All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming. With both Walker and All American in the middle of their respective current seasons and All American: Homecoming not scheduled to premiere until July, executives are likely waiting to gauge the response from fans and critics once they have each finished. Other notable omissions in the realm of unscripted television include Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, and World’s Funniest Animals, with two new scripted series, Good Cop/Bad Cop and Sherlock & Daughter starring the iconic David Thewlis in the titular role joining the CW mid-season.

Despite missing some big hitters, the CW's Fall line-up looks enticing, with many favorite shows ready to return to our screens, including WWE NXT, which is moving over from the USA Network. Scheduled for ET/PT, the full CW Fall line-up reads as follows:

Mondays:

8 p.m. - Trivial Pursuit (New Series)

9 p.m. - Scrabble (New Series)

Tuesdays:

8 p.m. - WWE NXT (New Series)

Wednesdays:

8 p.m. - Sullivan's Crossing

9 p.m. - Joan (New Series)

Thursdays:

8 p.m. - Superman & Lois

9 p.m. - The Librarians: The Next Chapter (New Series)

Fridays:

8 p.m. - Whose Line is it Anyway

9 p.m. - Inside the NFL

Saturdays:

CW Sports Saturday

Sundays:

7 p.m. - CW Sunday Movie Night

Superman & Lois Season 4 is set to reach screens this Fall, with all episodes from Season 1-3 available via The CW Network.