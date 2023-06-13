It turns out, the adventure will be continuing for Lois and Clark at The CW. The network has renewed the fan-favorite Superman & Lois for a shortened 10-episode Season 4. The surprising move comes as the parent company Nexstar has been cleaning house with cancelations of major series right and left, including the spinoff series Walker: Independence as well as fellow DC series Gotham Knights which received the bad news today.

Superman & Lois was already lucky to survive the overhaul at DC when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. Fears that the series would be brought down amidst massive changes at the company were assuaged when Gunn assured that the series would get at least one or two more seasons to tell the story of the super couple. That left the ball firmly in Nexstar's court to decide the fate of the popular series. As the company begins moving away from the more expensive realm of scripted programming and into reality television, however, it is exciting to see that another season—albeit shortened—was still in the plans at The CW.

Debuting in 2021, Superman & Lois widened the scope of the Kent family, focusing on Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they tried to settle down in Smallville with their two children Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop). The show opted to highlight the human side of the relationship between Superman and Lois as they try to balance love for each other and their kids with their work. Season 3 put a lens up to their marriage and the struggles they face as they go through life together all while facing greater danger than ever with a new villain rising up to threaten their quaint life working for the Smallville Gazette. Superman's arch-rival Lex Luthor, played by Michael Cudlitz, also joined the fray this season, making the couple's world all the more chaotic.

Image via The CW

Superman & Lois Found Success Through Its More Grounded Premise

The change in perspective to a more grounded look into the life of Superman & Lois helped the show find a devoted audience at The CW where it became one of the network's flagship programs. Season 3 filled that concept with tragedy thanks to a heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis for Lois, but it also spoke to the heart of the series by showing the strength of the family and their loved ones. Collider's own Jay Snow saw promise in the first few episodes as they usher in Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman) as the big bad and cover more of that family dynamic, even if there are so many characters to keep track of now in the series.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarette, Erik Valdez, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik made up the returning cast for Season 3 of Superman & Lois. The series was co-developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti, the latter of whom helped produce many of The CW's DC series. With this series and Gotham Knights done, The Flash ending with Season 9, and other series like Titans recently wrapping up, the end is nigh for an era of superhero television on the network.

With the WGA strike still in full swing, there is no clear return date set for Superman & Lois Season 4, which will continue airing on The CW. Check out the Season 3 trailer below