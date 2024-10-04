Superman & Lois has managed to do the impossible. In only four seasons, the series reinvented an American icon, a character who’s existed as the face of pop culture for nearly 90 years, and not only created something new but also crafted a show that feels right at home in the canon. Superman & Lois gives us an older Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) married to Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), with the couple and their two teenage boys moving to Smallville.

The first three seasons of Superman & Lois mostly revolved around Clark returning to his hometown after the death of his mother — but throughout the series, Clark’s impact on Smallville becomes more apparent. His sons are forced to adjust to not only their new lives but also the fact that their father is the world’s strongest hero. After the events of Season 3, Clark seeks to protect his family from Lex Luthor’s (Michael Cudlitz) attack and must fight off the monster known as Doomsday. Season 4, which also marks the ending of the series, adapts one of Superman’s most iconic stories. The first three episodes provided for review are dark and heartbreaking, but they remind us of why we fell in love with this series in the first place.

What Is ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 About?

“The Death of Superman” is one of the Man of Steel’s most famous comic book storylines, as it sees him battle against the vicious monster Doomsday. While the comic book might be one of Superman’s more popular titles, it’s not known for its depth. Its narrative is pretty hollow, leaning into the shock value of Superman’s demise. Thankfully, when adapting this arc, the showrunners remembered that character-driven stories are where Superman & Lois always shines brightest.

Hoechlin and Tulloch’s performances as DC's premiere power couple have always felt genuine, but one could argue Hoechlin’s Clark Kent is easily the best live-action take on the character since Christopher Reeve donned the cape. Superman & Lois's version of Clark is invincible, but he's also a flawed being who only wants to do what is right for his family and those close to him. This season asks the question: "What happens if Superman is gone?" After all, he’s not just the symbol of hope in his family; the entire world looks to him as their guiding light.

Once we reach that moment, the series takes a turn, as Jon (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) grieve their father’s death while Lois (who still has cancer) tries to hold the family together. Writing a character as big as Superman out of the story can be quite the challenge, especially with Hoechlin’s incredibly dynamic take on the Man of Steel being such an essential part of the show. However, the cast is more than capable of carrying on without him as Tulloch’s Lane takes center stage. As the show's title suggests, the series is just as much about Lois as it is about Superman, and Tulloch's performance elevates the character from the damsel-in-distress love interest we're often used to seeing and gives her much more to work with. She's a mother, a journalist, and the only one who is capable of helping this family move forward, even though she herself is struggling. Tulloch's nuanced take on Lois instantly makes this ordeal more compelling because we are entirely bought into her and Clark's romance.

The CW’s patented melodrama works here because we’ve spent so much time with the Kent family that breaking them down to their lowest point is extremely effective. Each member of the family grieves differently, and the series does a phenomenal job showcasing not just their pain but how they choose to respond to it. Jordan experiences the weight of his father’s legacy on his shoulders, as he’s the only one strong enough to fight Doomsday, while Jon struggles with feeling powerless.

'Superman & Lois' Tackles a More Intimate Story in Season 4

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its extended cast. Unfortunately, it’s public knowledge that most of the supporting actors were not brought back for the final season. Still, the showrunners made sure to make use of who they had available, so Dylan Walsh’s General Lane, as well as Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Lana Lang, are here to fill the void left by some of the other characters. It’s a glaring issue with the season that half the cast suddenly disappears, but the show makes do considering the circumstances. Clark’s death impacts those closest to him, allowing the story's scope to be more personal, and it's truly fascinating to see such a larger-than-life narrative reworked into an intimate story about the loss of a loved one.

We also get hints of the "Reign of the Supermen" comic arc, as John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Natalie Irons’ (Tayler Buck) attempt to fill the void left by the Man of Steel. Tying it all together is this season’s excellent use of flashbacks, which feature Clark’s relationships with not just his immediate family but those remaining members of the extended cast, showcasing not just his impact on them but how he helped change them for the better. It doesn’t hurt that this helps keep Hoechlin around as a lingering presence, too.

Superman & Lois Season 4 is off to a terrific start. It can be a bit of a downer, but that's to be expected, given the source material. The series' final installment takes some of DC’s biggest events and shifts them into a much more personal story of loss, leaning into some of its own best strengths. Sure, Doomsday’s design leaves a little to be desired, and this take on Lex Luthor isn't exactly what we’re used to, but that isn’t enough to tarnish the show’s strong return. We can only hope that the show continues to surprise when Kal-El inevitably wakes up.

Superman & Lois Season 4 premieres October 7 at 8 PM EST on The CW.

9 10 Superman and Lois Superman & Lois Season 4 continues to offer one of the best versions of the characters ever brought to screen. Pros Season 4 is an impactful reimagining of "The Death of Superman."

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch continue to deliver standout performances as Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

The Kents' grief is shown in realistic and interesting ways.

The remaining supporting cast adds a sense of urgency to the situation. Cons Once again, Doomsday looks weird in live-action.

You can feel the absence of certain supporting cast members.

