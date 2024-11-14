Spoilers ahead for Superman & Lois Season 4, Episode 7.

If you've been tuning into Superman & Lois this season, then you've been witness to some of the best live-action Superman stories ever told. Not only is Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel the best that the 21st century has yet to offer but his Clark Kent is profoundly relatable, likable, and vulnerable in a way we haven't quite seen since the Smallville days. But with the most recent episode, "A Regular Guy," the CW series took the DC Comics legend where no live-action adaptation has dared go. Clark Kent has revealed to the world that he's Superman, and it's changed everything.

'Superman & Lois' Revealed Superman's Secret to the World

The world has learned the truth; Clark Kent is, in fact, Superman. Of course, this secret wasn't let out of the bag at random, but it also wasn't revealed just because Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor forced Clark's hand. Well, he sort of did by sending Emmitt Pergande (Adrian Glynn McMorran) to call him out. Ultimately, it was the Kent family's decision to go public and that set the Superman & Lois story vastly apart from previous interpretations. Recent comics, particularly in Brian Michael Bendis' controversial Superman / Action Comics run, publicly revealed Superman's identity to the DC Universe. However, the classic status quo was restored after only a few years. Likewise, Smallville once had an episode where Clark Kent's (Tom Welling) secret was revealed to the world ("Infamous"), but the genie was soon back in the bottle. However, on this television series, it seems as if the effects will be permanent and will inform the final three episodes of the show.

Previous live-action depictions of Superman have been either unable or unwilling to rid Superman of his Clark Kent identity. After all, it's one of the only things that allows Kal-El any real peace or normality when not in costume. It's understandable why so many Superman adaptations maintain this foundational aspect of the Man of Steel's mythos. Even when some people discover Clark's secret, such as on Smallville or in Man of Steel, the general public is still unaware, and for good reason. Superman needs Clark Kent. He allows the Man of Steel to still have a normal life, a normal job, and normal non-superhero friends. In most versions — be it the DC Extended Universe, the DC Animated Universe, Smallville, Superman Returns, Lois & Clark, you name it — the secret is entirely necessary. But Superman & Lois offers a different perspective.

Clark Kent Having to Go Public With His Identity Was a Powerful Move

Close

This was a bold move on the writers' part but a powerful one that pushed Clark and his family forward. Revealing himself to the world as Superman forces him to move beyond his own comfort zone, everything that he thought he knew. It also allows him to be honest with those around him for the very first time. Though it might have been interesting if only the people of Smallville knew Clark's secret, the show took things in a completely different direction by giving Clark the power to use his secret as he chooses. Lex Luthor may have been behind forcing a decision, but it was Clark's choice in the end.

Not every Superman adaptation should conclude with Clark Kent revealing himself publicly like this. It wouldn't have worked as well in Christopher Reeve's films, nor would Henry Cavill's Superman benefit in any way from doing this. But Superman & Lois makes a clear-cut case that, for this Superman, here and now, it's the right call. We've seen how horribly this publicity can go wrong on the Inverse/Bizarro World from Season 2, but Clark, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), and the boys have an opportunity to do things right this time around, and that's what makes this show so exciting.

Superman & Lois airs Mondays on the CW and is available to stream the next day on their website.

Superman and Lois Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang. Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Seasons 4 Network The CW Franchise(s) Superman

Watch on The CW