The season will have 10 episodes and feature new cast members like Yvonne Chapman and Douglas Smith.

The CW announced that Season 4 will be the last — no release date has been set yet.

Superman & Lois might be coming to an end at The CW but Season 4 is certainly well underway as shown by set photos shared by the Man of Steel himself, Tyler Hoechlin. Hoechlin took to his Instagram account to share two photos of himself and his costar Elizabeth Tulloch on The Daily Planet set. The photos, almost identical, show Hoechlin and Tulloch posing together side by side, The first is in black and white, and Hoechlin sports a pair of glasses as they both smile for the camera.

In the second image, they maintain a similar pose but Hoechlin is not wearing the glasses Superman iconically uses to conceal his identity. Tulloch is also wearing a blazer she didn't have on in the first image. The post is captioned "Back to work at the Daily Planet with @bitsietulloch. Hard to believe we only have five weeks left." Filming has been going on for the past 8 weeks.

Season 4 is expected to be 10 episodes long. And with a significant cast overhaul, the season will see some new faces. Yvonne Chapman joined the show for the fourth season as Amanda McCoy. She is an ally of Lex Luthor who he trusts in his war against Superman and Lois. The Daily Planet office is also getting a new face as Douglas Smith joins the series as Jimmy Olsen, a young photographer at the newspaper. Jimmy is described as an extroverted 20-something who befriends Clark, trying to get Clark out of his shell while unaware that he is Superman.

Season 4 Is the End for 'Superman & Lois'

While announcing the fourth season renewal, The CW also revealed that the show will end with the upcoming season making the time left in production all the more special for the cast. Many factors were at play, but the biggest was James Gunn's new Superman movie which is currently filming with David Corenswet taking over the cape and glasses. Brad Schwartz, CW's President of Programming, told The Wrap they had to cancel the show because "They don’t want a competing Superman product in the marketplace."

No release date has been set for the final season yet. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

