Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 3The Season 3 finale of Superman & Lois left a lot up in the air, but fortunately, the show will return for another season. With Season 4 shortened to only ten episodes, the series will have less time to fill, but that didn't prevent many plot threads from carrying over. In fact, despite the decrease in time, Season 4 may turn out to be the most eventful season yet. Superman & Lois tends toward a more grounded version of the iconic character, focusing on the Lane-Kents' family issues rather than the less-relatable hero antics. As Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) raise their two sons, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin), there are plenty of human concerns, though being Superman isn't totally irrelevant. Between this family and the larger cast, much is set up for Season 4.

Season 3 saw the family through Lois' cancer treatment and the resurfacing of old enemies. With Bruno Mannheim (Chad L. Coleman) crossing Lois' path again, she uncovered the truth behind an old investigation, realizing that Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) was imprisoned for the crimes of Bruno and his wife, Peia (Daya Vaidya). Meanwhile, Jordan continues to develop his powers, and Jonathan looks for his own path. The Smallville drama has a lot going on as well. So, Season 3 left no shortage of cliffhangers to be picked up in Season 4.

'Superman & Lois' Left Superman in Danger

The most obvious plot point for Season 4 is the conflict between Superman and the Inverse Superman-turned-Doomsday. After his death in Season 2, Lex revived the Superman of the Inverse world, but he didn't stop there. Through experimentation by both Bruno Mannheim and Lex's meddling, this Superman doppelganger transformed into something else entirely. Each time he dies, he rises again stronger. Lex takes advantage of that, killing him until he becomes unrecognizable. The Season 3 finale shows Lex sending the creature, now clearly resembling Doomsday, to fight Superman. Their confrontation is in the final moments of the season and doesn't reach a conclusion.

Of course, there is one primary theory of where this will go, as the fight suggests an adaption of "The Death of Superman" story, which would provide another emotional season for the Lane-Kent family. However closely the series follows this plot, one thing is clear: Clark is in danger. As he battles an unkillable enemy, Superman must push himself to his limits and possibly beyond. Season 4's most pressing task will be to deal with this new threat and the fallout from their fight.

Lex Luthor as 'Superman & Lois' Next Villain

As one of Superman's most iconic villains, Lex Luthor's introduction certainly caught the attention of fans despite occurring late in the season. This set him up to be Season 4's main villain. As the show isn't an origin story and requires Superman to have been active many years before, the dynamic with Lex is unconventional. Already in prison at the show's start, he seemed to be out of the picture, but when Lois cleared his name, he was released. Yet he is as bitter a rival as ever, given that he now blames Lois and Superman for his wrongful imprisonment and the loss of a relationship with his daughter. Lex has made no secret of his desire for vengeance, and releasing Doomsday on Superman is only step one. In the Season 3 finale, he also had Lois' father, General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), captured. But with Walsh reportedly not returning, this may not be as important as the cliffhanger may seem.

Season 4 will have to follow his next moves. It's also notable that Lex has given no indication of knowing Superman's identity. After threatening Lois and her family, as Clark stands beside her, Lex leaves, commenting about Superman being next on his list. This seems to imply that he doesn't know the truth. The importance of this secret has been stressed through Jordan's plot and the fact that neither of his sons knew until the series began. It could be set up for Lex to discover that fact, perhaps due to the recklessness of a certain up-and-coming hero. Lex and his efforts to get revenge on Lois will be important to the next season, and there is no end of possibilities for the unpredictable character.

'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Won't Forget the Sons

The show has always focused on Jordan and Jonathan, but Season 3 saw each progress in different directions. With his ever-increasing power, Jordan trains with Clark in hopes of becoming a hero but expresses too much interest in the glory of it. Jordan is banned from using his powers until he can find a better motivation. He has also been less than subtle, which leaves his parents worried about exposure. At the end of Season 3, Jordan is upset about his punishment, and his parents show no signs of yielding. But with the added threats in the finale, Jordan may get a necessary reprieve for the sake of the world, or else he will need to prove his responsibility quickly.

On the other hand, Jonathan has been forced to learn how to cope with being Superman's son while having no powers at all. Season 3 had him start working at the fire station, hoping to save people and make a difference without his father's abilities. But his job was threatened by Jordan's carelessness. Though that particular conflict was resolved by Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) learning Superman's identity, Jonathan is still trying to find his own path. How things may change for him in Season 4 depends on what happens with his family, but his plot is sure to continue.

'Superman & Lois' Has Plenty of Non-Hero Drama Too

The show has many characters beyond the central family. John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) and Natalie (Tayler Buck) spent Season 3 dealing with the fact that Natalie's boyfriend, Matteo (Spence Moore II), was the son of Bruno and Peia Mannheim. Though the villains were defeated, and the father and daughter seemed to reach an understanding, things may look different for them going forward. John Henry was offered a job with the D.O.D., but it requires a move to Metropolis. He seems confident that he'll take it, and even Natalie isn't torn up about the idea. But it may complicate John Henry's love life. He and Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) flirted all season long, only to go on their first date in the season finale. Of course, long distance is an option, but it won't be easy.

Lana's family has many more things to deal with, as her daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette), has been struggling and has a complex dynamic with her ex, Jordan. Jordan hasn't made being friends easy, and though they sort of made up, they agreed it's better to keep their distance for a while — but that is easier said than done, especially with Sarah being one of the few who knows about Jordan's powers. Additionally, Kyle is remarrying. His relationship with Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik) moved quickly, and they have a child on the way. But these plots have an added complication: none of these characters will return as season regulars. It's unclear how much they will be in the new season (if at all), but each could reappear. The Iron's impending move, Lana and John Henry's relationship, Sarah's rift with Jordan, and Kyle and Chrissy's pregnancy may not be major parts of the new season, but that doesn't mean they'll be dropped entirely. Even with the decrease in cast members, the series will have a lot of ground to cover in the next season, and with no official release yet, it may be a long wait for fans.