Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 4.

Superman & Lois is wasting no time with its fourth and final season. The premiere episode, "The End & The Beginning," wraps up the battle between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the monstrous Doomsday that began in the Season 3 finale "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" — and ends with Doomsday killing Superman. To make matters worse, the creature tears out the Man of Steel's heart and brings it to his archenemy, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz); with Luthor taking up residence in Smallville, things look bleak for Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark's sons Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass).

DC Comics fans know that Superman & Lois is using the classic Death of Superman storyline as the basis for its final season. That story began with Superman's death at the hands of Doomsday, followed by characters attempting to continue his legacy and his eventual return from the grave. While other films and television shows have adapted the storyline, Superman & Lois is taking a more emotional approach by showcasing how Superman impacted the lives of everyone around him. But he didn't stay dead for long in the comics.

‘Reign of the Supermen’ Sees Four Characters Attempting To Fill Superman’s Shoes

Image via DC Comics

Not long after Superman is buried, four different people with similar powers appear in Metropolis, with three of them bearing a resemblance to the Man of Steel. With Superboy, AKA Kon-El, it is later revealed that he is a half-human/half-Kryptonian clone born of Superman and Lex Luthor's DNA. The Eradicator is a mysterious being who claims to have Superman's memories but also deals lethal force to any criminals he encounters. Steel is John Henry Irons, a brilliant inventor who Superman rescued once; Irons crafts a suit of hi-tech armor to live up to his hero's standards. Lastly, there is the Cyborg Superman — half man, half machine, and immensely powerful.

Eventually, it is revealed that the Cyborg Superman is actually Hank Henshaw, an astronaut who the Man of Steel had saved from a massive radiation storm. Henshaw gains the power to transfer his mind into machines and eventually winds up in the birthing matrix of the pod that first brought Superman to earth, becoming the Cyborg Superman in the process. But the process drives him insane, and he decides to utilize his newfound powers to destroy everything Superman held dear.

‘The Return of Superman’ Brings the Man of Steel Back to Life in a Convoluted Way

Image via DC Comics

During the Reign of the Supermen arc, Lois Lane learns that someone has stolen Superman's body from his grave. She later finds out it was the Eradicator; the mysterious being is actually an ancient device designed to preserve Kryptonian culture, and since Superman is "the last son of Krypton," it is compelled to take him to his Fortress of Solitude, where he is placed in a regeneration matrix. Eventually, Superman comes back to life, wearing a black-and-white version of his iconic suit; however, he is powerless at the time. That doesn't stop him from joining Steel and Superboy in a battle against the Cyborg Superman, and during the battle, he eventually regains his powers.

‘Superman & Lois’ Is Setting the Stage for Superman’s Potential Return

Given that Superman & Lois Season 4 only has ten episodes, it probably won't cover all the major events that happened in Death of Superman, Reign of the Supermen, and The Return of Superman. But there have been seeds planted to bring back the Man of Steel from the grave; Luthor still possesses his heart, and Jordan has taken his body to the Fortress of Solitude to be placed in stasis.

It's also revealed in the second episode, "A World Without," that Clark Kent programmed his memory into an artificial intelligence program in the Fortress, meaning that Superman lives — in holographic form at least. The rest of the season will no doubt be dedicated to finding a way to bring him back, while also dealing with Luthor's menace once and for all.

‘The Death of Superman’ Has Been a Major Influence on ‘Superman & Lois’

Close

Superman & Lois has been building up to The Death of Superman for a while; its previous seasons have introduced characters and concepts from that story arc. Season 1 saw the appearance of John Henry Irons, though his motivation changed; instead of being inspired by Superman, he was motivated to kill the Man of Steel since he came from an alternate Earth where Superman turned evil and razed the world. Superman & Lois Season 1 also revealed that Clark Kent had a brother in the form of Tal-Rho, who took the disguise of Morgan Edge; he used the Eradicator to infuse humans with Kryptonian souls — giving them Kryptonian abilities in an effort to "rebuild Krypton."

Though he hasn't officially been given a name, Jordan's half-human/half-Kryptonian heritage makes him a stand-in for Superboy; the Season 2 episode "Bizarros in a Bizarro World" would show that Jonathan gained powers on an alternate Earth, even rocking a uniform similar to Superboy's. Superman & Lois co-showrunner Todd Helbing confirmed the buildup was intentional in a TVLine interview:

"We had kicked around that idea a while ago, and then we knew when we were setting up the end of Season 3 that we were going to do it. And I think it got cemented when we knew that we had 10 episodes left. It felt like the right story to tell."

In the same interview, co-showrunner Brent Fletcher also said that Superman's death won't be too easy to reverse, saying he and Helbing wanted to make the resurrection feel "earned." The Death of Superman has loomed large over Superman media since its inception, but Superman & Lois is one of the few offerings that remembers the impact the original storyline had when it was first published — and that works in its favor, as Helbing & Fletcher are reminding viewers why they loved Hoechlin's take on Superman.

New episodes of Superman & Lois Season 4 premiere Mondays on the CW, while Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Max.

Superman & Lois Release Date February 23, 2021 Rating Seasons 3 Network The CW Streaming Service(s) HBO Max , Prime Video

Watch on Max