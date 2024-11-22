Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Superman & Lois' Season 4 Episode 8.As Superman & Lois moves through its final season, there have been many shocks for the audience, from Jon (Michael Bishop) finally getting his powers to Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) revealing his secret identity as Clark. Yet Season 4, Episode 8, “Sharp Dressed Man,” includes a less significant but equally exciting change as the series brings back The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh. After years in the Arrowverse, the actor should be familiar to fans of CW superhero shows. While Superman & Lois is not part of the same world, it did get its start there, making the inclusion of one of the universe’s actors fitting for the final season. But Cavanagh’s latest character is entirely different. Rather than being a Wells, Superman & Lois introduces him as Gordon Godfrey, a TV reporter who Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) uses to turn public opinion against Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch). Yet there are more similarities between Godfrey and Cavanagh’s other characters than you may expect. And the combined history of the character and Cavanagh makes Godfrey a great addition to the series.

Who Is Gordon Godfrey in 'Superman & Lois'?

In Superman & Lois, Gordon Godfrey hosts a talk show in Metropolis, and his position as a news persona without a strong connection to the Kents makes him the ideal person for Lex to interview as he tries to discredit them. Lex uses him as a pawn, but Godfrey is eager to play his role with the promise of ratings. Though ideally, the host should be a neutral party, Godfrey is quick to join Lex in his campaign against the Kents. He points out Lois’ bias toward Superman and criticizes Superman with footage of him fighting Lex. When Clark flies out a window to stop the hacked Steel suit, Godfrey highlights the property damage over the heroics, showing his disapproval of Superman. It’s a necessary role for the story as Lex moves into position, but it isn’t random.

There is more to Gordon Godfrey, who has a history as a comic villain, much like Cavangh himself. Superman & Lois may not use him as such, but in the comics, Godfrey was also known by the name Glorious Godfrey, a New God from Apokolips sent to Earth by Darkseid to use his powers of persuasion to the villain’s advantage. Godfrey has worked as a political figure, televangelist, and even talk show host in other versions, always swaying public opinion against heroes, much like he does in Superman & Lois. Even if it doesn’t come up, the character certainly references the DC villain, making Cavanagh’s casting all the more notable.

Tom Cavanagh’s History Makes Godfrey’s Character More Important in ‘Superman & Lois’

Regardless of his involvement in The Flash, Godfrey is a good role for Cavanagh, whose seemingly endless energy makes him a fitting host for Lex and Lois’ debate. Yet, because he was such a major part of the Arrowverse, Cavanagh’s appearance in Superman & Lois’ final season means more. Though best known as the Reverse Flash, Cavanagh played more characters than any other actor. His roles as Harry, HR, Sherloque, and Nash were also memorable as they worked with Team Flash, not to mention the Council of Wells. Though Godfrey is not another Wells, Cavanagh’s role pays homage to Superman & Lois’ Arrowverse roots.

Considering that even with everything that has been going on, no other hero has shown up to help Superman, the series isn’t as closely connected as most Arrowverse shows. But Tyler Hoechlin first donned the cape in Supergirl, and he and Bitsie Tulloch appeared in a few Arrowverse crossovers. Superman & Lois takes place on a different earth in the multiverse, setting it apart. Cavanagh’s new role doesn’t tie it any closer, yet as the final series with connections to the Arrowverse, it seems right for the show to honor the shows that came before it, and Cavanagh’s Godfrey is an innocuous way to do that.

