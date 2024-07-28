The Big Picture Smallville remains the heart of Superman & Lois as the series explores emotional storylines in its final season.

Key characters like Lana Lang and John Henry tackle life-changing events, promising satisfying resolutions for viewers.

Despite behind-the-scenes changes, Superman & Lois delivers a strong season filled with human storytelling and superhero action.

While DC fans are eagerly awaiting James Gunn’s Superman and the start of the new DC Universe, in the last decade, the Man of Steel has thrived on the small screen with Superman & Lois. The series has served as a very mature yet fun and hopeful rendition of the character in his absence on the big screen. Now, with the series tackling their version of the iconic “Death of Superman” comic storyline, stars Tyler Hoechlin, Brendan Fletcher and producer Todd Helbing have teased that the town of Smallville will remain the heart of the show ahead of its emotional fourth and final season.

When speaking to our own Meredith Loftus at Collider's San Diego Comic Con Media Studio about Smallville’s team and what key characters like Lana Lang, Kyle Cushing, John Henry would be up to in the show's final flight, Fletcher, who plays Thaddeus R. Killgrave said, “There's so much. We wrap up everyone's story, so don't feel like you're not going to see it. With Kyle and Chrissy they're pregnant, right? What happens next? That was a big move he proposed, so we're going to pay that off.” He would continue on:

“With John Henry and Lana, they just hooked up for the first time, so we got to chase that ball down the field a little bit and throw some trouble at it. Sarah goes off and has her own adventures. Nat is working with John Henry and maybe working a little too hard, that turns into a pretty interesting story”

Helbing would chime in saying, “All of the cast members from Vancouver that are the townsfolk get more than they ever had this season.” The aftermath of both Superman and Clark Kent’s deaths is the focal point here and the hope that spawns from this Earth-shattering tragedy. Helbing would explain, “There's really this side story going on the whole season about Smallville and how Smallville comes together, particularly after Clark dies, Superman dies. So, it’s very fun to watch them all come to the forefront.” . Superman himself (Hoechlin) would add:

“I got to say a big pat on the back to these guys because I know when we had the news that we were coming back, but some of the cast regulars were going to be not back as regulars and the budget cuts. I think some of the news was skewing negative and I think people were questioning what the season was going to be. These guys did such a good job as well as the rest of the writers’ room of really taking that and using it to their advantage. I feel like all those characters, in some episodes, were getting a little snack, now everybody gets a meal every time they're on screen. It really plays with some of these other team ups that are going to happen in the season.”

He would finish by saying, “So, kudos to them because they really did that. If anything, people are going to be extremely pleasantly surprised to find this season is maybe our strongest season, even with all of those kinds of restrictions going in.”

A Different Kind of Superman Story

Close

While Hoechlin’s Superman would debut in CW’s Supergirl as a part of the larger “Arrowverse” DC world at the time, Superman & Lois was a drastic tonal shift from what fans expected from the network. In its first three seasons, it has been a complex story about Clark learning how to balance being a father and a loving husband to Lois Lane while still being the Earth’s greatest hero. It may have featured some of the best action CW has ever offered with truly stunning effects work for the medium, but what made Superman & Lois special was its very human and ground storytelling in this heightened DC world. Clark’s friendships, his connection to Smallville and his loving relationship with Lois have been the beating heart of the show. The Superman stuff has just been the icing on the cake. Even though the show went through some behind-the-scenes changes ahead of its final season, that doesn't take away from what the series as a whole accomplished. It's one of the best Superman stories ever told on TV or film. When Superman & Lois ends, so will an over decade-long beloved era of superhero television.

When Does ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Premiere?

The final 10 episodes of Superman & Lois start on October 17, 2024, on The CW. Until then, you can catch up on the first three seasons currently on Max.