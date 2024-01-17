The Big Picture Superman & Lois is returning for its final season with a shorter season to wrap up storylines and bring closure.

Elizabeth Tulloch shared behind-the-scenes images on Instagram, including shots of the cast in costume and a script page.

The upcoming season will feature familiar faces and guest stars, and fans are eagerly awaiting its return after being left wanting more.

Superman & Lois is set to return for its fifth and final season. After seeing many production delays and cast uphaul the fan-favorite series will return with a shorter season to neatly wrap up all the storylines. The filming began last week and now we have our first set of behind-the-scenes images thanks to Lois Lane herself. Actor Elizabeth Tulloch took to Instagram to share fun moments with the returning cast members, showcasing all the fun.

The first image seems to be from the set, both Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin can be seen in the costumes of their characters, in another she stands with her on-screen sons. A video showcases the vanity van doors of Louis and Clark and the final image shows the top page of the episode 3 script, titled "Always my Hero,” which is written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing and will be directed by Grimm and A Million Little Things star David Giuntoli.

The Team Behind ‘Superman and Lois’ Season 5

Created by Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW, Superman & Lois is among the best superhero series on television which is loved for its realism and focus on the Kent family. As the regime changed at Warner Bros last year, the series narrowly survived an abrupt cancellation and getting a final season order. As a result, many creative uphauls were made including a short 10-episode long season and cast cut downs so, expect to see familiar faces returning but for a very short stint. Tulloch previously shared images that revealed the details about the first episode titled, “The End & The Beginning,” it is written by showrunners Fletcher and Helbing and will be helmed by Arrow fame director Gregory Smith.

The series brings back Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman along with Tulloch as Lois Lane. Further, Michael Cudlitz will return as antagonist Lex Luthor and was promoted to series regular. Returning as guest stars this time around are Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cortez, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Dylan Walsh as Sam Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang. Despite the shortened cast and episodes, fans are eagerly waiting for the series to return as the last season left fans wanting more and given the details that have come out the upcoming season will be a good one.

All seasons of Superman & Lois are available on Max, given the production delays no release date is known yet for Season 4. Meanwhile, you can check out Tulloch’s post below: